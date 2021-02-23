Celebrating 35 Years Serving Real Estate and Family Law Practitioners

Jersey City, New Jersey, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Founded in 1986, Easysoft Legal Software was created to serve the needs of real estate and family law attorneys and legal professionals who regularly work with complex calculations for their caseload.

As one of the first companies to recognize the need for software that could alleviate the redundant data entry required for these practice areas, Easysoft has earned the trust of thousands of legal professionals nationwide for compliant, reliable, easy-to-use software.

The software was originally available on floppy disc, then, over the years, was available on CD for download directly to the attorney’s desktop. Since 2019, Easysoft has been offering web-based software, so attorneys and their staff can work anywhere, anytime.

Residential closings, divorce cases, and child support cases often require the attorney to run different scenario’s so that clients are aware of costs needed to close and of how the divorce settlement will be handled. That’s where Easysoft’s powerful auto-calculating software excels.

Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software. Easysoft serves the needs of attorneys and legal professionals in family law and real estate practice.

If you would like more information about Easysoft Legal Software, or would like to see the product and want to schedule a personal demonstration, please contact Mark Afonso, Product Consultant at 1-800-905-7638 extension 1, or email mark-afonso@easysoft-usa.com or click here to schedule your demonstration around your schedule https://calendly.com/mark-afonso/easysoft-legal-software-demo