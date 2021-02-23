Glyphosate Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

No-till Farming to Boost Glyphosate Market amid Cancer Concerns

Leading manufacturers of glyphosate are continuing to reiterate the environment-friendly attributes of glyphosate. They opine that the combination of glyphosate and glyphosate tolerant crops help push sustainable practices such as new and improved tillage methods and fuel conservation due to the limited usage of fuel over sprayer passes. This will also lead to a substantial reduction of greenhouse gases over a period of time.

The benefits of glyphosate’s farming potential are many. Not only does it kill a very broad spectrum of weeds, but it has also heralded an era of sustainability by conserving water through conservation tillage. No-till farming leaves the soil undisturbed and erosion-free. Since the soil is not frequently agitated, the bio-diversity of the soil is maintained allowing the growth of fungi and earthworm which work together to enhance water retention and reduce evaporation. With no-till agriculture being the cornerstone of glyphosate the glyphosate market will continue to catapult towards growth.

On the other hand, glyphosate is creating mass hysteria and panic among farmers and scientists. Dubbed a ‘probable carcinogen’ by the World Health Organization (WHO), glyphosate, an herbicide used to kill weeds and protect crops is garnering negative attention from the public.

Many manufacturers of Glyphosate are being slapped with lawsuits by consumers affected by Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that can occur when varying traces of glyphosate enter the food supply. This along with repeated studies having found traces of Glyphosate in food might impact the market negatively in the near future. However, its immense demand as one of the most popular herbicides in modern farming will continue to propel its growth.

Global Glyphosate Market: Introduction

Glyphosate is a herbicide which is used to kill weeds in agricultural as well as in nonagricultural landscapes. Most of products that are manufactured by using glyphosate are used with surfactants and chemicals that helps glyphosate to penetrate the plant cells. It is applied on the leaves of plants for reduction of both broadleaf plants as well as grasses. Moreover, the sodium salt form of glyphosate is used for regulating plants growth and ripen fruit. Glyphosate are available in market in many forms, including an acids and several salts. These can be either be in amber-colored liquid form or in solid form. The products containing glyphosate are acutely toxic to humans as well as animals. Its symptoms includes skin and eye irritation, nausea, headache, elevated blood pressure, numbness, and heart palpitations. Additionally, the growing awareness among farmers related to plant growth development along with agricultural upliftment will boost the glyphosate market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, plant growth regulation coupled with weed growth control are some of the prominent features improving the product demand.

Global Glyphosate Market: Dynamics

Rising production of genetically modified crops along with the increasing food consumption and increasing demand from cattle feed is expected to drive the glyphosate market in the near future. Technological advancements in glyphosate-tolerant genetically modified crops have improved its resistance to weed. Glyphosate reduces farmer’s efforts for spadework. Technological developments that enable no tillage and less tillage farming systems will fuel product demand.

Necessity to upsurge yield per hectare along with rise in global food demand are some of the factors fueling the glyphosate demand. Genetically modified crops will witness a significant growth owing to rising awareness among consumers.

Global Glyphosate Market: Segmentation

Global Glyphosate Market can be segmented on the basis of crop type, by form, by application and by region.

On the basis of crop type, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

Genetically Modified Crops

Conventional Crops

On the basis of form, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of applications, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

Agricultural Oilseeds & Pulses Grains & Cereals Fruits & Vegetables Others

Non-Agricultural

On the basis of regions, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Glyphosate Market: Market Participants

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant market share in the global market and it is expected to continue through the forecast period. This is mainly because of increasing adoption of generally modified crops and also due to availability of arable land in China and India.

Additionally with the growing demand, many Chinese companies are also entering in the glyphosate market, leading to increase in production activities in this region. Glyphosate-tolerant crops are readily adopted in the U.S. and Latin America, mainly after the launch of Monsanto’s Roundup Ready. Owing to which Latin America is estimated to account for the largest market share for glyphosate market in the near future, mainly due to the increasing demand for glyphosate in countries such as Argentina and Brazil.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the high adoption of the upgraded crop protection technologies. Due to awareness related to the efficient use of glyphosate, Indian farmers are also adopting glyphosate as a crop protection tool.

