Top Leaders of Veterinary Dental Equipment Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to market research report Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2023 from USD 329 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies during the forecast period are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period.

iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire Products International (US), and Henry Schein, Inc. (US) are the major players in this market. These companies mainly focus on product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to further strengthen their presence in the veterinary dental equipment market.

iM3 is the leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market. iM3 is a family owned veterinary (exclusive) dental company, which was established in Sydney, Australia over two decades ago. The company is considered a pioneer in the market that focuses on product innovation and industry firsts. From its three locations in Sydney (Australia), Vancouver WA (US), and County Meath (Ireland), iM3 supplies high-quality, affordable veterinary dental products across the world. The company designs, develops, and manufactures dental machines, instruments, X-rays systems, and dental consumables. Moreover, it also provides a wide range of educational material for the dental veterinary community.

Dentalaire is a key player that markets strictly to veterinarians across the globe, with a specific focus on the US and China. Its vast product line enables its customers to meet nearly all of their needs with one source. Its product line includes compressors, dental stations, handpieces, instruments, dental X-ray systems, digital dental systems, restorative and endodontic products, and more. The company also assists in continuing veterinary education by sponsoring various wet labs and educational events throughout the year.

Henry Schein is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of personnel and technology. The company is the world’s largest provider of business, clinical, technological, and supply chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, and other alternate care sites. The company acquired veterinary dental players such as Jorgen Kruuse (Denmark) and SCIL (Canada) in 2015, to strengthen its foothold in the market.

