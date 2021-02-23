Linen and Turnover Kits Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Rate of surgical procedures continues to increase exponentially .As a result, total count of hospital inpatients has been growing at a significant rate. Affordable healthcare is further giving an impetus to the demand for linen and turnover kits in hospitals. Total number of linen & turnover kits sold annually for surgical procedures has witnessed a steep rise, as they help to improve operational efficiency in surgical suites and offer cost efficiency for numerous surgical procedures. Furthermore, the trend of using single-use disposable linen will further bolster market growth.

Global linen & turnover kits market is projected to register at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2029) reveals fact.MR in a recently published report

Key Takeaways of Global Linen & Turnover Kits Market

Global linen & turnover kits market is forecast to surpass US$ 1.9 Bn by 2029 end, adding 1.6X more value as compared to 2019

An increasing number of surgeries all around the world will bolster sales of linen & turnover kits market, creating a value opportunity of US$ 770 Mn over the forecast period. Hospitals account for over 3/4th of linen & turnover kits sales worldwide

Despite losing significant market share by 2029, non sterile linen & turnover kits are forecast to account for almost 2/3rd of the total incremental $ opportunity created in the market during assessment period. However, demand for sterile kits is foreseen to grow at higher CAGR

Linen & turnover kits market in East Asia is set to gain 214 BPS with expenditures on surgical gadgets increasing at a significant rate

Europe remained the frontrunner in the global linen & turnover kits market in 2019, accounting for around one third of revenue share, higher per capita spending on healthcare will support the region’s growth

Global linen & turnover kits market is highly fragmented in nature, with Mckesson Corporation, Ecolab, ANSELL Ltd, and Cardinal Health as some of the notable players

“A large number of surgeries are performed every year across the globe, wherein the chances of developing surgical site infection (SSI) is 1-3%. With the continuing growth of surgical volume worldwide, the chances for SSI is increasing. Linen & turnover kits are gaining impetus as it acts as a barrier for infection.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Companies Laterally Integrate for Higher Market Penetration

Players in the linen & turnover kits market are engaged in lateral integration for deeper market penetration and capturing a larger consumer base. Majority of players in this market are signing up group purchasing contracts for linen & turnover kits products. For instance, players such as Ecolab and Advance Medical Designs, Inc. signed an agreement with premium online & retail suppliers for room turnover products.

The advantageous factors associated with group purchasing such as buying power, negotiating power, lower processing costs, among others, have resulted in collaboration of members to develop long-term innovations that improve the way care is delivered to patients across the globe.

