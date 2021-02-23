Embolic Protection Devices Market Worth $604.9 Million – Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Embolic Protection Devices Market by Type (Distal Filter, Distal Occlusion, Proximal Occlusion), Material (Nitinol, Polyurethane), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral), Indication (PCI, SVD, TAVR) – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Embolic Protection Devices Market is projected to reach USD 604.9 Million, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

# Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular & Neurovascular Diseases

# Funding and Investments for R&D on Embolic Protection Devices

# Technological Advancements

# Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

# Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

In this report the global embolic protection device market is segmented on the basis of type & material, application, indication, end users and region.

On the basis of application,

Categorized into cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral vascular diseases. The neurovascular segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favorable medical reimbursement scenarios for neurovascular procedures in developed countries, increasing awareness about the clinical efficacy of embolic protection devices among neurosurgeons, and the rising adoption of these systems across developing countries (such as China and India) are expected to drive the growth of this application segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of indication;

Categorized into percutaneous coronary intervention, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), carotid artery diseases, saphenous vein graft disease, and other indications. In 2017, the percutaneous coronary intervention segment accounted for the largest share of the global embolic protection devices market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CAD and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Geographical Scenario:

North America dominated the embolic protection devices market. The rising geriatric population and prevalence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing availability of funding, and the presence of a large number of medical device product manufacturers are driving the growth of the market in North America. However, the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of CVD, increasing number of facilities, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Global Leaders:

The prominent players in the embolic protection devices market are Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company) (US), Allium Medical (Israel), Contego Medical (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Silk Road Medical (US), Claret Medical (US), and AngioSlide (Israel).