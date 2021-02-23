Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH) Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2029

Porphyria is aninborn error of heme biosynthesis, classified into 8 genetically distinct metabolic disorders.Heme is a component of hemoglobin, the oxygen carrier protein in the blood.Acute hepatic porphyria (APH) is one of the rare and significantly females dominated subtype of porphyrias, primarily affect the nervous system. In the United States, the prevalence of porphyria is approximated to be 1 in 25,000 individuals and the prevalence of clinical APHis reported to be 5 to 10 per 100,000 individuals.Drug therapies used to treatacute hepatic porphyria (APH) includes intravenous hemin, nutrition and hydration supplement, and anti-epileptic drugs. For life-threatening acute attacks liver transplantation may be required.

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancements in diagnosis of metabolic disorders is primarily expected to grow the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. Government initiative and research funding to meet the unmet market demand is expected to grow the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. In addition, favorable regulations and approval support from regulatory authorities is expected to drive industry players to launch novel therapeutics in the market. This trend is expected to grow the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. However, low awareness and poor access to healthcare in emerging regions are expected to hamper the growth of acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market.

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Segmentation

The acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market can besegmented into indication, drug type, distribution channels and geography.

Based on indication, the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented as:

Acute intermittent Porphyria (AIP)

Variagate Porphyria (VP)

Hereditary Coproporphyria (HC)

Hereditary Deficit of Delta-aminolevulinic Acid Dehydratase (HDAD)

Based on drug type, the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented as:

Intravenous Hemin

Carbohydrate Nutrition and Hydration

Hypertonic Saline

Anti-epileptics (Short-acting)

Based on the distribution channels, the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Overview

The acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period owing to higher government initiative to develop innovative therapeutics for acute hepatic porphyria (APH).Byindication, acute intermittent porphyria (AIP)segment is expected to hold the major market share in the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. Among drug class, intravenous heminsegment is expected to hold the major market share in the acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market. Recently, in the end of 2019, FDA has approvedGIVLAARI® (givosiran injections)first and only one treatment for acute hepatic porphyria (APH)manufactured by the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Among distribution channels, retail pharmacies segment is expected to be the leading revenue generating segment in acute hepatic porphyria (APH) market owing to higher patient footfall.

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (APH)Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent region in acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market owing to new treatment launches. European acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market is a second most lucrative region due to early diagnosis and government support. In addition, East Asia region substantially has higher market growth rate owing tohigher population base. Middle East and Africa is expected to be least-lucrative market owing to hightreatment cost barrier and poor healthcare infrastructure.

Acute Hepatic porphyria (APH)Market: Key Players

The global market for acute hepatic porphyria (APH)is consolidated withlarge number of market players. Examples of some of the primary key players operating in the global acute hepatic porphyria (APH)market are Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Lundbeck Inc., andAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

