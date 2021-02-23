Micronized Powder Market Report Overview, Leading Players, Future and Forecast Till 2030

Size reduction of food products to micron and nano size range is the rapid developing technology used across the food processing industry. Micronization is gaining prominent place across the globe in food industry as a reduction in size enhances characteristics of food ingredient and food quality. It also increases the nutrition value of the foods which likely to push the micronized powder market. Moreover, micronized powder offer better nutrients and high energy as compared to the other forms which is projected to boost the micronized powder market.

Shifting Consumer Consumption Patterns Projected to Boost Demand for Micronized Powder across the Globe

Lactose comprises sugar, glucose and galactose molecules which are excellent source of instant energy. Currently, there is an increase in the consumption of nutritious food and beverages on account of the rising health consciousness among consumers. Increasing micronized powder form of lactose is likely to push the demand for micronized powder market across the globe.

Micronized Powder Market: Segmentation

Micronized powder market is segmented into different parts based on the type of products and application. Lactose is highly demanded in micronized powder market due to less cooking time and high quality of food product. On the basis of application, micronized powder are widely used in functional food especially in bakery and chocolate confectionary areas.

Based on type of products, micronized powder market is segmented into

Milk Powders

Lactose

Whey Products

Casein-Caseinates

Minerals and Bio components

Based on application, micronized powder market is segmented into

Bakery & Confectionary

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

East Asia & South Asia Regions are Emerging Markets for Micronized Powder

East Asia and South Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing market for micronized powder during the forecast period. The consumption of micronized powder in the region has been experiencing robust growth due to the increasing consumption of functional foods and dietary supplements. The prominent factors driving the micronized powder market are the changing lifestyles of consumers, the rapid growth of the middle-class population and the increasing consumer awareness about health & fitness.

North America represents the prominent market for micronized powder across the world. This can be attributed to the concentration of dietary supplement manufacturers in the region. Region showcase significant per capita disposable income and fast-moving lifestyle of individuals is expected to push the growth of the micronized powder market. North America followed by Europe is a significant market for micronized powder owing to growing food processing industry. Middle East and Africa is likely to experience exponential growth in micronized powder market due to increasing preference to packaged food products.

Rise in the Demand of Micronized Powder during COVID-19

Micronized powder market has seen disruption as a result of COVID-19. Factors include a shift away from the wholesale food service markets since hotels, restaurants and schools have closed owing to Covid-19 impact.

However, despite these disruptions, the demand for micronized powder has increased for a number of reasons including a growing interest in home baking. Another factor influencing the growing demand for micronized powder is the increased number of people working from home as this has led to a rise in demand for beverages which likely to push the demand.

Prominent Manufacturers Strategically Investing in R&D for Product Innovation and Product Launch

The prominent players in micronized powder market include Alpen Food Group (Netherlands), Armor Proteins (France), Fonterra (New Zealand), Dale Farm Ltd (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US) and among others.The micronized powder market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small and large manufacturers which compete on the basis of prices and quality.For instance, Armor Proteins uses innovative technologies in milk fractionation to provide a high value range of nutritional ingredients to product.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Micronized Powder Market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Micronized Powder Market, such as geography, product type, type, and sales channel.

