Co-Crystal Ingredient Market Research Report, Size, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2030

There is worldwide increase in life expectancy as well as incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. The steadily increasing demand for innovative drugs has triggered a significant rise in co-crystal ingredient market. Consumer’s behaviour shifting towards optimum treatment of disease which is projected to push the co-crystal ingredient market during forecast period.

Co-crystals are based on crystal engineering approach which involves the formation of new solids such as polymorph/solvates and co-crystals/salts. Co-crystals takes advantage of the specific properties of each component to make the most favourable conditions for solubility that could ultimately enhance the bioavailability of the drug.

Pharmaceutical Usage Likely to Expand Demand of Co-Crystal Ingredient across the Globe

Poor aqueous solubility and low oral bioavailability of ingredient are the major constraints during the development of new drug. Co-crystal offers opportunities by providing superior melting point, tablet ability, solubility, stability, bioavailability and permeability. It also preserves the pharmacological properties of active pharmaceutical ingredient. Increasing pharmaceutical manufacturer’s demand for co-crystal ingredient is projected to boost the market.

Co-Crystal Ingredient Market: Segmentation

Co-crystal ingredient market is segmented into different parts based on the type of product, process, and application. On the basis of application, pharmaceuticals is dominating the co-crystal ingredient market due to its soluble and effective properties. Solid based methods of preparation are widely used in co-crystal ingredient market being more productive.

Based on type of product, co-crystal ingredient market is segmented into:

Anhydrates of co-crystal

Hydrates of co-crystal

Based on application, co-crystal ingredient market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Energy Sector

Nutraceuticals

Based on method of process, co-crystal ingredient market is segmented into:

Solvent-based methods

Solid based methods

Emerging Economies of Asia to Experience Positive Growth in Co-Crystal Ingredient Market

Growth of co-crystal ingredient market in East Asia and South Asia is likely to boost owing to increased affordability of drugs resulting from the launch of low-priced generics or bio-similar. Government initiatives and technological advancement for pharmaceutical and drug innovations is projected to push the sales of co-crystal ingredients. Emerging economies such as India and China have seen the boost in sales of co-crystal ingredient during past decade and likely to experience growth during forecast period.

North America leads position in the global co-crystal ingredient market with more than one third of market share due to high purchasing power and access to quality healthcare facilities. Europe is experiencing positive growth in co-crystal ingredient market due to growing and ageing population. Moderate health facilities and less advancements results in slow growth of co-crystal ingredient market in Middle East and Africa.

Impact of COVID-19 on Co-Crystal Ingredient Market

During these unprecedented times, co-crystal ingredient market is facing challenge arising from disruption in supply chains and the production processes. It has increases the cost of raw materials. Hence short term impact is negative on the market if disruption situation continues.

However, demand of co-crystal ingredient market will rise in future due to variety of benefits especially in pharma and nutraceutical sectors. Rising awareness and health consciousness has paved the co-crystal ingredient market. It is expected that co-crystal ingredient market will grow at 5% year on year.

Co-crystal Ingredient Market Prominent Players to Expand its Strategic Investment in R&D Centres

Some of prominent companies in co-crystal ingredient market are Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A. , Pfizer Inc., Hoffman-La Roche, Gilead and among others. Co-crystal ingredient market is slightly fragmented. Most of mergers and acquisitions are aimed to boost product portfolios and expanding the co-crystal ingredient market reach. Governments are encouraging company’s production in order to make economic drugs across the globe. Together with this companies are investing significant R&D costs involved in creating new solutions by prominent companies to launch new products which likely to boost the sales of co-crystal ingredient.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Co-crystal Ingredient Market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Co-crystal Ingredient Market, such as geography, product type, type, and sales channel.

