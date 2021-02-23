Ptosis Treatment Market Expected to Deliver High-End Opportunities during the Forecast Period 2020 2030

Ptosis is a condition of drooping or falling upper eyelid. It is also called referred as blepharoptosis. If condition is severe and ptosis treatment is not conducted, it may lead to development of condition called amblyopia or astigmatism which is a refractive eye condition in which the eye is unable to focus appropriate light on the retina. The causes for the development of ptosis is dysfunction of the Müller’s muscle that lifts the eye. It is more common in the elderly as eyelid muscles tend to deteriorate with age.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions in various sectors and healthcare sector has not remained unaffected by it. The effect that can be expected on the global market of ptosis treatment can be in terms of choked supply chain, temporary closure of manufacturing units along with scarcity of labor force due to lockdowns among others.

Ptosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing geriatric population globally which is most prone to suffer from this condition is a major driver which is expected to propel the growth of the global market of ptosis treatment. Awareness drives and campaigns, like the one planned by Osmotica Pharmaceutical to make people aware about the ptosis and ptosis treatment is further expected to boost the growth of the global market of ptosis treatment. Technological advancements and non-surgical options which are preferred by the patients will also contribute to the growth of the global ptosis treatment market. The restraints for the global market of ptosis treatment could be unawareness about the ptosis and ptosis treatment in general and in underdeveloped or developing nations in particular. Inability to diagnose the condition will add to the challenges that can hamper the growth of the global market of ptosis treatment.

Ptosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The ptosis treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, service provider and region.

Based on the treatment, the global ptosis treatment market is segmented as:

Mechanical Treatment Ptosis Crutches Special Scleral Contact Lenses Ptosis Taping

Non-mechanical Treatment Botulinum Injection (BOTOX) Ulthera Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride Ophthalmic

Others

Based on the service provider, the global ptosis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Eye Specialty Clinics

Cosmetic Surgery Clinics

Medical Spas

Others

Ptosis Treatment Market: Overview

It might be expected that the overall global market of ptosis treatment will register a steady growth in the forecast period of 2020-2030 owing to general growth in the geriatric population worldwide. The non-mechanical segment in the global ptosis market be expected to register a stable growth since it aims to provide a long lasting and more comfortable solution among the other non-surgical ptosis treatment options. In the service provider segmentation, eye specialty clinics and hospitals together may be expected to register steady growth in the global market of ptosis treatment.

Ptosis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

North America can be expected to be a dominant market in the global ptosis treatment market because of the existence of robust healthcare research infrastructure and accessibility of advanced healthcare facilities together with awareness among the people about the availability of non-surgical ptosis treatment options. The Asia Pacific might be expected to hold a significant growth rate of ptosis treatment market owing to the high incidence rates of ptosis in the countries like China. Europe may also be estimated to hold a robust revenue share in the global ptosis treatment market owing to the growing awareness and growing geriatric population especially in the Western European nations. Middle East and Africa may be expected to be the least lucrative markets in the global ptosis treatment market owing to resource and infrastructure limitations coupled with limited awareness about ptosis and ptosis treatment options.

Ptosis Treatment Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global market of ptosis treatment are Vertical Pharmaceuticals (Osmotica Pharmaceuticals), Ipsen, Merz Pharma, Allergan, Bausch and Lomb among others.

