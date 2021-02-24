Zinc Hydroxide Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Zinc Hydroxide Market: Introduction

Zinc Hydroxide Zn(OH) 2 is an inorganic chemical that occurs naturally in three forms, viz. ashoverite, wülfingite and sweetite. Further, it can also be produced by reacting zinc salt with sodium hydroxide solution. Zinc hydroxide’s use is not confined to a single industry, but it serves most of the major markets including agriculture, paints & coatings, medical, etc.

Increasing demand of zinc hydroxide from the application industries, capacity additions by some of the key market players coupled with widening application areas are some of the major factors fuelling the global zinc hydroxide market. However, presence of various alternatives along with fluctuating raw material prices are the major factors restricting the Zinc Hydroxide market growth over the forecast period. The global zinc hydroxide market is expected to register a growth in line with the global GDP average during the forecast period.

Rising demand from the application industries is providing traction to the market growth over the forecast period

Zinc hydroxide is widely used in the surgical dressings and Pesticides among all of its key applications areas. Zinc Hydroxide is widely being used as an absorbent in surgical dressings. Rising demand of surgical and wound dressings is creating a positive atmosphere for zinc hydroxide. Increase in number of surgical procedures along with rise in number of road accidents are some of the major parameters spurring the demand of surgical dressings. The ever-growing global population could almost double until 2050. To feed such a huge population innovations in the field of agriculture are eminent. Modern agriculture feeds over seven billion.

Moreover, increase in agricultural output across the globe calls for agrochemicals and pesticides that creates lucrative opportunities for zinc hydroxide. Increasing population estimates along with the ever increasing food demand calls for efficient pesticides. Furthermore, zinc hydroxide is predominantly used for electrical batteries that are gaining momentum over the past decade. World is going through a transition phase of which a major chunk are battery driven. Also, electrical vehicles provide immense opportunities for the use of zinc hydroxide in the battery components. All such measures are being taken to cut the carbon emissions and make progress towards sustainability. Therefore, all aforementioned factors tend to increase the adoption base for zinc hydroxide, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation analysis of Zinc Hydroxide Market

The global Zinc Hydroxide market is bifurcated into two major segments that are application and region.

On the basis of application, the global Zinc Hydroxide market is divided into:

Surgical dressings

Protective coating

Mordant

Pesticides

Electrical batteries

Rubber compounding

Others

Based on region, the global Zinc Hydroxide market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Zinc Hydroxide Market: Regional Outlook

Based ore regional break up, the report on global zinc hydroxide market covers exhaustive analysis on major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific, broken down into East Asia, South Asia & Oceania accounted for a major share in terms of market volume in 2018. Wide adoption of zinc hydroxide across major applications including protective coating, pesticides and electrical batteries along with presence of various local players in the region are the primary factors propelling the Asian zinc hydroxide market over the long term forecast. Moreover, India is amongst the hotspot countries within the zinc hydroxide market owing to high demand of zinc hydroxide from agriculture and paints & coatings industry. North America and Europe are expected to follow East Asia in terms of volume consumption in 2018. Additionally, Europe is expected to contribute a substantial market share for Zinc Hydroxide consumption in 2019. Middle East & Africa along with Latin America accounted for nominal shares under Zinc Hydroxide market.

Key players of Zinc Hydroxide Market

Prominent players in the global Zinc Hydroxide market are American Elements, Qeshm Zinc Smelting Company, Transpek-Silox Industry Private Ltd., Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd. etc. The Zinc Hydroxide market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global players dominating the market.

