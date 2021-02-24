Zika Virus Testing Market Application, Forecasted Demand, Endemic Regions and Future Threats

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Zika Virus Testing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Zika Virus Testing Market was valued at USD 131.9 million in 2016 and is estimated to grow significantly due to the growing demand for diagnostics from different parts of the world. Zika Virus is a disease by mosquitos that targets pregnant ladies especially the fetus. In 2016, there was a sudden outburst of Zika Virus, which led to a massive demand for point-of-care testing diagnostic tests. No proper vaccination has been found against Zika Virus till date in spite of the extensive ongoing research; hence to relieve the symptoms care and comfort is the only way to deal with this situation. Zika Virus detection kit is available for qualitative tests that are helpful in detecting RNA of Zika Virus from the body samples like plasma, urine and serum.

Key Players:

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Roche

Biocan Diagnostics, Inc.

Euroimmun

Altona Diagnostics

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/zika-virus-testing-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The diagnostic test is not location specific with no special requirements for special laboratory setup. The point-of-care test comprises RT-PCR, serology IgG/IgM Antibody detection, ELISA and with no laboratory organization. These tests are undertaken in riskier surroundings, which display harsh symptoms of Zika Virus like fever in pregnancy along with rashes, muscle pain or joint pain and conjunctivitis. The disease can be transferred form one individual to another either by sexual contact or from mother to fetus while pregnancy. The disease prevention planning and funding therapeutic and is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years with a CAGR of 7.6%.

The research and development activities have been increased by the leading market players due to the government initiatives for the emergence of enhanced tests for detecting Zika Virus. The speedy growing prevalence of Zika Virus testing infection, increasing awareness regarding early detection and rising efforts by the manufacturers to introduce Zika Virus detection tests are predicted to drive the market growth. Moreover, the slow speed of adoption of modern technologies & lack of awareness in emerging nations and enormous costs of branded test kits are estimated to bring obstacles in the growth of Zika Virus Testing Market in the near future. Also, incorrect results from defective diagnostic techniques can affect the Zika Virus Testing Market.

Test Type Outlook:

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT)

Serological Testing

On the basis of test type, the market is divided into serological tests and molecular diagnostic tests which is also called as nucleic acid amplification tests. The commonly used test is molecular diagnosis tests. It is (RT-PCR) Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction that detects the existence of the Zika virus in human serum. The serological tests are dependent on the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies in the human’s serum by ELISA-based tests.

End-User

Diagnostic & Pathological Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market largely in the coming years due to the speedy growth of Zika virus in the region. After North America, Europe is expected to contribute the Zika Virus Testing Market at a significant pace. The Zika Virus Testing Market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness of Zika Virus and the emerging healthcare industry in the area.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark