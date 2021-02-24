Cosmetic Packaging Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2021 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

With reference to the statement issued by the experts, in 2018, the scope of the global Cosmetic Packaging Market was appreciated at US$ 25.9 billion and is estimated to touch US$ 35.9 billion by the completion of the year 2025. It is estimated to increase by a 4.8% CAGR during the period of forecast.

Packing for beauty and cosmetic products is particularly for placing of brand, customer functionality, and protection to the product. The progression of innovative and wide-ranging wrapping styles and modernization in packing performs an important part in motivating the development. Furthermore, because of increasing alertness about personal care, developments in per capita earnings, altering criteria of living and inventive designs, for example sticks and sprays, developing economies are proposing an enormous openings for the development for the cosmetic products.

Growing demand for cosmetics owing to increasing population of youngsters, ever-changing style of packing and advanced designs of package are expected to motivate the cosmetic packaging industry during the period of forecast. The larger number of products and trademarks are arriving for the beauty products. Novelty, effectiveness of packing and demand for product variation are some of the aspects important for the development of the market.

Additionally, because of fluctuating tendencies of preparing between both genders categories the demand for cosmetic products is growing. This is expected to motivate the market during the period of forecast. The manufacturers depend on wide-ranging advertisement over diverse mass media for marketing cosmetic items. Novelty in packing is the important reason for enticing customers. As a consequence impacting the general development of the cosmetic packaging business during the upcoming years.

Cosmetic Packaging Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Others

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Others

Cosmetic Packaging Cosmetic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Nail Care

Make-up

Some of the important companies for cosmetic packaging market are: AREMIX Packaging, Libo Cosmetics, DS Smith, Silgan Holdings, HCP Packaging, AptarGroup Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Bemis Company Inc., RPC Group Plc and Albea.

By Region the global cosmetic packaging industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the greater infiltration of cosmetic products over the common people, the global market for cosmetics packaging is ruled by Europe and North America. Because of the greater capability to expenditure of the common people, North America has controlled the global market. With the aim of increase aesthetics, the consumption of cosmetics has boosted up in industrialized economies. Owing to the greater significance of individual appearance between the common people, the North America is tracked by Europe.

