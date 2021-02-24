Oak Chips White Extract Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2020 – 2030

Market Outlook

Oak chips white extracts are the fine form of oak chips derived from white oak trees. The oak barks are collected and toasted within the granulated form, which is then used for fermenting the alcoholic wines and whiskeys. Oak chips white extract are the alternative sources for the traditional oak barrels used for fermenting and aging of wines. As the traditional oak barrels take years for fermentation and texturizing of wines, the advanced oak chips white extracts take only a few weeks for the same. Oak chips white extracts are obtained from Quercus alba, the white oak tree commercially cultivated in North America and Europe. The oak chips white extract is used for making both red and white wines by intensifying the flavors. The oak chips white extracts contain aromatic flavors such as vanilla. Along with the flavor, the oak chips white extract also provides strong aroma to the wines than the traditional barrel technique does. Due to its quick texturizing feature, the demand for oak chips white extracts has commercially increased in the breweries, which is expected to drive the growth of the global oak chips white extract market over the forecast period.

Oak chips white extracts are not only used as fermenting agents but also are responsible for softening, smoothening, and adding aromatic textures the wines. The application of oak chips white extract enables the use of stainless-steel barrels, thereby minimizing the quantity of oak in the preparation of wines. The lifespan of white oak trees for about 200-300 years, is the major driving factor for the increased production of oak chips white extract. As oak chips are required in minimal quantities than the traditional oak barrel fermentation process, leading wine producers and breweries have switching towards oak chips white extract in the recent decade. Though white oak trees are grown in limited geographical areas due to favorable climatic conditions, the processed oak chips white extracts are being processed in most of the wood trades across the world. The availability of raw material is adequate as one oak tree provides sufficient oak chips white extract to produce 225 Liters of wine. Due to higher commercial importance, the demand for oak chips white extract is growing across the globe.

On the basis of product type, the global oak chips white extract market is segmented as- American White Oak European White Oak Japanese Mizunara Oak

On the basis of end use, the global oak chips white extract market is segmented as- Beverages Whiskey Wine

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global oak chips white extract market are Oak Chips, Inc., Palcon, LLC, Horner International, Naturex, Penta International, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Robertet Group, Jack Daniel’s, Woodland Heat, Brewcraft USA, Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC, etc.

As the demand for alcoholic beverages is escalating across the globe, it is expected that there will be stronger revenue generation for the market participants of the oak chips white extract. In addition, oak chips white extracts are being used as an alternative source of barrel wines, which enables wider distribution to the beverage industries. Increasing social outlets is also expected to drive the demand for oak chips white extract across the world.

Oak chips white extracts are highly consumed in North America, due to the higher cultivation of American white oak trees. Increased number of beverage processing industries also accounts for the high production. In Latin America, oak chips white extracts are utilized in higher quantities by breweries due to increased wine factories. In Europe, oak chips white extract are processed in high quantities due to the wider cultivation of European/French white oak trees. Oak chips white extract are produced from Japanese mizunara oak in the Asia Pacific and consumed in large quantity due to widening social outlets. In the Middle East and Africa, oak chips white extract are consumed in considerable quantity due to higher consumption of wine.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

