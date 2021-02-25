Free-from Foods Market is expected to portray a healthy CAGR of 6% during forecast period (2020 to 2030) | Nestle SA, Tate and Lyle PLC, Danone SA

The global free-from foods market is expected to portray a healthy CAGR, expanding at nearly 6% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The COVID-19 effects on the free-from foods market have been high during the lockdown phase. Stockpiling tendencies have led to a spike in sales during the 2nd quarter of 2020. High sales of free-from foods during the 2nd quarter are expected to create a new consumer base, as more individuals are turning towards healthy food products. Owing to these factors, the free-from foods market is expected to show prominent growth after the COVID-19 crisis has been brought under control.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3272

Key Takeaways from Free-from Foods Market Study

North America accounts for nearly one-third share in the free-from foods market, and is expected grow 1.9X during the forecast period.

GMO-free are expected to show highest growth in terms of product, around 1.7X during the forecast period.

Conventional free-from foods account for a high share in the market, but organic free-from foods are expected to experience prominent growth.

Sales through hypermarkets & supermarkets is expected to show high growth around 2X during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3272

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all industries in some way or the other. Though business is slow at the moment, demand for free-from foods will increase over the coming years, especially from health-conscious consumers across the world.

“Investments in certifications and label claims are expected to highly benefit new entrants in the free-from foods market. This is also expected to help companies in reducing regional trade compliances,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Innovative Product Offerings to Pave Way for Top Players

The free-from foods market has seen multiple product launches and innovations during recent years. Companies such as Nestle SA, Tate and Lyle PLC, Danone SA, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, among others, have been on the forefront of these innovations.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3272

Majority of companies in the free-from foods market have been increasing their portfolio with new introductions. They have also been addressing issue with allergens in their whole product portfolio. The free-from foods market is expected to experience significant increase owing to these factors during the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates