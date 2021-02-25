High-concentrated Protein Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

High-concentrated Protein Market Overview

The high-concentrated protein market finds a broad application as a functional food, dietary supplement, sports nutrition and animal feed. High-concentrated protein fulfills the sufficient intake of proteins by an individual and being greatly rich in the overall protein concentration, high-concentrated protein primarily aims at providing a solution for protein malnutrition. The increasing health and wellness conscious population and the increasing awareness about functional food and dietary supplements is causing the global high-concentrated protein market to prosper.

High-concentrated Protein Market Dynamics

A wide range of applications and health benefits have increased the demand for high-concentrated protein. The major driver for high-concentrated protein market would be the increasing awareness about functional food among consumers. Consumer sensitives regarding the health benefits related to high-concentrated protein coupled with the approval of the FDA are anticipated to result in high consent from sectors such as nutrition, food, feed and infant formulations. Moreover, the busy lifestyle and a lack of proper nutritional diet have led to the demand for high-concentrated protein.

High-concentrated protein is being used in animal feed to increase the overall protein content, thus driving manufacturers to produce more high-concentrated protein to meet livestock requirements. High-concentrated protein also finds its use in sports nutrition as athletes require more consumption of protein. These factors are expected to build up the global high-concentrated protein market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

High-concentrated Protein Market Segmentation

The high-concentrated protein market can be segmented on the basis of nature, source, extraction method, concentration level and end-use application.

On the basis of nature, the high-concentrated protein market can be segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the high-concentrated protein market can be segmented into:

Animal-based Egg Milk Whey Gelatin

Plant-based Wheat Peas Canola Others

Microbial Sources

On the basis of extraction method, the high-concentrated protein market can be segmented into:

Physical Separation

Solubilization

On the basis of concentration level, the high-concentrated protein market can be segmented into:

50 – 70 mg

70 – 90 mg

90 – 110 mg

110 – 130 mg

130 – 150 mg

On the basis of end-use application, the high-concentrated protein market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Formulations

Others

High-concentrated Protein Market Regional Overview

North America is expected to witness higher demand for high-concentrated protein as the region has higher consumption of energy bars, snacks and cereals. The market in the U.S. has witnessed a considerable increase in the use of animal protein in the recent past. Substantial demand for animal-based concentrated protein products is expected to drive the demand for high-concentrated protein in the region. Asia Pacific, owing to the increase in acceptance of plant-based ingredients, is witnessing a surge in the demand and supply for high-concentrated protein.

High-concentrated Protein Market Key Players

The high-concentrated protein market is characterized by the presence of a small number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering economical and valuable high-concentrated protein, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the high-concentrated protein market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, E. I. du Pont, Nutra Food Ingredients, Morinaga Milk Group, Cragill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH.

