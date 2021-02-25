Population Health Management Market Growth Drivers, Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Population Health Management Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Population Health Management Market is expected to reach USD 88.9 billion by 2025. Population Health Management is the combination of patient data across many health information technology resources and a management within healthcare industry that facilitates and studies care distribution across the general population. The main aim of PHM is to examine, collect, and regularize clinical data to recover the patients’ health and the provider’s financial results.

Key Players:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

eClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence

Wockhardt

McKesson

Medecision

Optum

Growth Drivers:

The Population Health Management industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Growing geriatric population and occurrence of chronic disease, government initiative for the deterrence of long-lasting diseases and acceptance of HCIT, and rising use of enhanced big data and IT technologies are documented as major factors of Population Health Management that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of knowledge and high cost may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Application Outlook:

Software

Services

Software segment accounted for the largest market share of Population Health Management and is estimated to lead the overall market in coming years. Mode of delivery may on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based that could be explored in the Market in the foremost period.

End-Use Outlook:

Payers

Providers

Employer Groups

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The United States is a major consumer of Population Health Management in this region. This may be because of application of the affordable care act (ACA). Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. Germany is a major consumer, as rising awareness among people regarding the benefits of Population Health Management (PHM), developed healthcare infrastructure, governmental and non-governmental organizations initiative, and high occurrence of disease.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise, growing disposable income, government initiative for disease management using data analytics, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness regarding PHM. The Japan and Australia are the major consumers of Population Health Management in the region.

