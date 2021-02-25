Brushless DC Motor Market Trends and Share by Manufacturers 2027

Felton, California , USA, Feb 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global brushless DC motors market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.2 billion until 2027. It is anticipated to register growth with 6.6% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. This growth can be associated with features like improved energy saving ability, enhanced operational efficiency, low maintenance, and operational costs as compared to the traditional motors.

The motor vehicle segment held a 25% share across the global market and is projected to witness 7.0% CAGR during the forecasted years on account of surging usage of these motors across the automobile industry for varied applications. While the industrial machinery segment is expected to hold a substantial share in 2019 owing to its usage for applications like robotics and feeder drives.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-brushless-dc-motors-market/request-sample

The 0-750 Watt power output segment held the largest share across the global market in 2019 due to their increasing usage in applications like pumps, machine tools, electric cars, fans, HVAC applications, and domestic appliances. On the other hand, the above 75 kW segment is also expected to witness significant growth on account of enhanced features like improved efficiency and reliability.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market with 8.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid industrialization and a rising number of manufacturing and infrastructure facilities across countries like India and China. Europe and North America combined held a share of 35% across the global market owing to the increasing adoption of motorized vehicles.

The brushless DC motor market includes key players are engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is expected to upsurge due to its features like less power requirement and enhanced operational efficiency as compared to the conventional motors.

Brushless DC Motors having power output ranging from 0-750 Watt held the largest share across the global market in 2019.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Brushless DC Motor Market: Key Players

ABB Ltd; Nidec Motor Corporation, Ametek Inc.; Siemens; Johnson Electric; and Schneider Electric.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com