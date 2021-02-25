Track and Trace Solutions Market Worth $4.21 billion – Growth in the Medical Device Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Growth Boosting Factors: The major factors driving the growth of Track and Trace Solutions Market include the stringent regulations & standards for the implementation of serialization, increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, increasing number of packaging-related product recalls, high growth in the generic and OTC markets, and the growing medical device industry.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2024 from USD 2.16 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Recent Developments:

# In 2018, Antares Vision launched its product, ATSFOUR, an enterprise-level serialization software solution. The new ATSFOUR integrates the Antares Tracking System architecture and offers a comprehensive solution which allows the widest connection capability for any traceability network.

# In 2018, Ropack Pharma Solutions (Canada) signed an agreement with TraceLink (US) in order to achieve DSCSA compliance for its pharmaceutical customers.

# In 2017, OPTEL Group (Canada) acquired Verify Brand LLC (US). The addition of Verify Brand’s L4/5 serialization capabilities to the OPTEL solution set enables the connectivity required for pharma companies to implement Track & Trace across the entire supply chain (L1 to L5).

# In 2017, Antares Vision extended its partnership with Xyntek, wherein Xyntek will continue to sell and service solutions of the Antares Tracking System platform throughout the US.

Based on types of software;

the track and trace solutions market is segmented into plant manager, line controller, enterprise & network manager, bundle tracking, warehouse & shipment manager, case tracking, and pallet tracking software. The plant manager segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The rising need to secure the supply chain of pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing industries along with strict government legislation are the key factors driving the growth of the plant manager segment.

Based on application;

the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization, aggregation, and tracking, tracing, and reporting solutions. The tracking, tracing, & reporting solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of regulations such as DSCSA, UDI, and Medical Device Reporting (MDR) for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Geographical Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share of the track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers, stringent regulations regarding serialization, and the growing medical devices market, are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Leaders:

Prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL Group (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), Adents International (France), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Robert Bosch (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Jekson Vision (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), NJM Packaging (US), rfxcel Corporation (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Laetus GmbH (Germany), WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany), Domino Printing Sciences plc (UK), Kevision Systems (India), Grant Soft (Turkey), SL Control Ltd. (US), and Arvato Bertelsmann (Germany).