Fluidvalves Ltd: Delivering Precision and Reliability in Liquid Level Control

London, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Fluidvalves Ltd, a trusted name in liquid level management solutions, is proud to showcase its robust and versatile Ball Float Valves. Designed to offer precise control, these valves are indispensable for applications in diesel day tanks, generator fuel tanks, diesel-driven fire pump tanks, storage tanks, cooling towers, and vehicular tanks. With unmatched reliability and innovation, Fluidvalves Ltd continues to set the standard in liquid level control technology.

Key Features of Fluidvalves’ Ball Float Valves

Robust Materials for Enhanced Durability

Fluidvalves Ltd’s FV range of ball float valves is built to withstand the toughest environments. Crafted using high-quality stainless steel, anodized aluminum, ACETAL-C, and PTFE, these valves provide exceptional durability and compatibility with a wide variety of liquids. The use of VITON seals further enhances resistance to wear, ensuring long-term performance and reliability.

Precision Engineering for Accurate Level Control

Engineered with a soft shut-off mechanism, the FV range eliminates surge and hammer effects, ensuring smooth and safe operation. The design also offers flexibility, enabling installation in vertical or horizontal inlet configurations, catering to diverse tank setups and operational requirements.

How Ball Float Valves Work

The principle behind Fluidvalves’ ball float valves is simple yet effective. A buoyant ball, connected to a lever arm, rises and falls with the liquid level in the tank. As the liquid reaches the predetermined level, the float triggers the valve to close, preventing overfilling. Conversely, when the liquid level drops, the float descends, opening the valve to allow refilling. This precise mechanism ensures optimal liquid level management with minimal maintenance.

Applications of Fluidvalves’ FV Range

Diesel Day Tanks and Generator Fuel Tanks

Fluidvalves’ ball float valves play a critical role in maintaining consistent fuel levels for uninterrupted operations. By preventing overfills and ensuring a steady supply, these valves safeguard equipment and fuel reserves.

Diesel-Driven Fire Pump Tanks

Emergency equipment like diesel-driven fire pumps depends on precise fuel control. Fluidvalves’ solutions deliver reliable performance, making them an ideal choice for safety-critical applications.

Cooling Towers and Storage Tanks

Efficient water level control in cooling towers and bulk storage systems is essential for industrial processes. The FV range provides accurate and dependable level management to optimize operations.

Vehicular Tanks

From transportation systems to specialty vehicles, Fluidvalves’ ball float valves offer seamless control of liquid levels, ensuring safety and efficiency.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

Fluidvalves Ltd upholds stringent quality and safety standards in every product it delivers. The FV range is designed with a focus on soft shut-off technology, eliminating surge and hammer effects to protect tanks and associated equipment. Operating safely outside the scope of the ATEX directive where applicable, Fluidvalves’ ball float valves ensure long-term safety and compliance with industry expectations.

Why Choose Fluidvalves Ltd?

With decades of expertise in designing and manufacturing float-operated level control solutions, Fluidvalves Ltd stands as a leader in the field. Leveraging cutting-edge tools like SOLIDWORKS Professional, the company creates reliable, high-performance valves tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients. Fluidvalves Ltd’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and safety makes it the preferred partner for all liquid level control requirements.

Discover the robust and innovative Ball Float Valve solutions by Fluidvalves Ltd, expertly crafted for reliable, efficient, and safe liquid level management across diverse applications.

For inquiries or further information about Fluidvalves’ ball float valves, contact us at 07914 015385.