RPost Partners with Ingram Micro Cloud to Deliver RSign E-signatures and RMail E-security Globally

A Seamless Attach to Microsoft Outlook

RMail, an AI-powered email security service, integrates directly with Microsoft Office 365, offering:

Registered Encryption™: Automates compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and other privacy regulations, complete with audit-ready compliance records.

AI-Localized Support: Available in multiple languages for global ease of use.

SMART-as-a-Service: Beyond encryption, RMail's AI features automate in-the-moment security training and protect against human error.

RSign, a globally accepted e-signature solution, simplifies digital transactions for businesses of all sizes, offering:

Advanced automation via APIs for modern workflows.

Compliance assurance for regulated industries.

Feature granularity tailored for diverse user needs.

Voices from the Partnership

Dominik Buchholz, Ingram Micro Cloud Country Manager, Switzerland, shares,

“RMail and RSign are elegantly simple while full-featured solutions, providing real value to our customers. They integrate seamlessly with Microsoft and come with a fantastic partner support program.”

Jyotil Mankad, Director and Head of Cloud Business at Ingram Micro India, adds,

“RPost’s award-winning technologies deliver unparalleled security, privacy, and e-signature functionality. Our goal is to offer our partners the best solutions for their clients, and RMail and RSign align perfectly with that mission.”

Expanding Global Reach

This partnership underscores RPost’s commitment to making its smart, affordable solutions available worldwide. Lorena Rodriguez Espitia, Marketplace Manager at Ingram Micro Colombia, states,

“Adding RMail and RSign to our portfolio enables us to support customers in Colombia with robust, innovative tools. This collaboration will help both businesses grow and our customers succeed.”

A Better Future with RPost

As RPost continues to expand its global footprint through partnerships like this one, it remains dedicated to empowering MSPs and IT professionals with tools that combine ease of use, advanced features, and affordability.

For more information or to register for RPost’s Optimize! E-Sign E-Security Global User Conference on June 17, visit RPost.com.

