Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

Posted on 2021-02-25 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical treatment dominates with the highest revenue amongst all treatment options in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market, with a projected value of US$ 6 billion by the end of 2025. Mohs surgery is found to be an effective treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), whereas, surgical excision accounts for the highest revenue amongst surgical treatment types.

Companies in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market are introducing improved formulations of molecular targeting agents approved by the FDA. For instance, vismodegib and sonidegib are two oral inhibitors approved by the FDA for the treatment of advanced BCC. A study published by the department of dermatology at the Keio University School of Medicine, Japan, stated that, antifungal drugs help to significantly reduce tumor size in BCC patients. Pharmaceutical companies in the basal cell carcinoma treatment landscape are increasing production capabilities of immune checkpoint inhibitors that are novel drugs with promising outcomes in patients associated with advanced melanomas. Patients are increasingly benefitting from these drugs, since they activate the body’s own immune system to destroy cancel cells.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4366

Key Takeaways of Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Study

  • Electrochemotherapy is gaining increased popularity in the basal cell carcinoma treatment space for the management of recurrent eyelid-periocular skin tumors. This treatment serves as an efficient, safe, and cost-effective treatment option for BCC patients.
  • Biological therapies such as PD-1 inhibitors act as efficacious drugs that activate the immune system to shrink tumors.
  • Companies in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market are increasing the availability of advanced medications, such as FDA-approved Imiquimod. This medication is being increasingly used after the treatment of BCC to kill any remaining cancer cells.
  • Apart from North America and Asia Pacific, healthcare providers in Brazil and other countries of Latin America are increasingly adopting photodynamic therapy for BCC treatment. This trend is predicted to lead to exponential growth of the basal cell carcinoma treatment market in Latin America.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4366

Innovations in Radiation Technology and Drugs Improve Quality of Life for Patients

Growing popularity of radiation therapy encourages market players to experiment with new technologies in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market. For instance, in May 2019, Xstrahl – a manufacturer of X-ray therapy systems – announced the launch of the RADiant Treatment System that uses radiotherapy to treat non-melanoma skin cancers, including BCC and other dermatological conditions.

Lucrative opportunities in drugs have triggered market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Sanofi – a France-based multinational biopharmaceutical company – revealed that, Libtayo® (cemiplimab), an immune checkpoint inhibitor, is being investigated with the help of several clinical trials to assess its effectiveness for BCC.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4366

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. 

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!