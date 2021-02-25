Power Distribution Module Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020 2030

Commercial vehicles are generally considered high fuel consuming vehicles. In recent years, demand for power-efficient vehicles has increased, owing to rise in freight transport across the world. The need of the hour is highly secured and efficient power distribution. Furthermore, intelligent power distribution modules will be used in all commercial vehicles in the years to follow. Manufacturers in the power distribution module market are deploying their resources to develop high-power voltage solutions for commercial vehicles. This is in accordance with the ban on diesel-powered vehicles in certain countries, which will further drive the market for efficient intelligent power distribution modules in commercial vehicles.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3363

Furthermore, restructuring of the commercial vehicle industry with respect to efficient and eco-friendly power sources is boosting demand for power distribution modules. High potential markets such as India, Africa, and China are revamping their commercial vehicle architecture. This is due to increased usage of public transport by people and demand from automobile manufacturers for efficient transport vehicles.

The global power distribution module market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3.8 Bn, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Power Distribution Module Market Study

By product type, sealed power distribution modules are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 66% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.

Intelligent power distribution modules are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 7.5%, and be valued 2X more than off-shore by the end of 2030.

Sales through collaborations with OEMs are poised to expand at a CAGR of 7%, gaining 170 BPS over the course of 2020-2030.

The power distribution module market in Europe is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.5%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 10X times Latin America, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted demand in the global automotive industry and other associated products, as a result of nation-wide lockdowns, which have had a significant effect on production and supply chains. This has resulted in short-term decline in the sales of power distribution modules across North America, Europe, and East Asia.

“Integration of smart devices in commercial vehicles will provide an opportunity for the power distribution module market during the forecast period”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3363

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovation

Globally established players in the power distribution module market are Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd, Lear Corporation, Littlefuse Inc., Eaton Corporation, and Curtis Wright

Key players in the market are continuously focusing on product innovation to gain market share and create a USP in this highly competitive market. In the recent past, the power distribution module market has seen numerous innovations. For instance, GEP power products launched a new DC power distribution module for commercial vehicle application, in 2020. This new product is an upgrade from the previous product for better handling of high voltages with a compact design.

Find More Valuable Insights on Power Distribution Module Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global power distribution module market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the power distribution module market based on product type (sealed, intelligent, and others), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), current rating (<100 amps, 100-200 amp, and >200 amps), and application (construction equipment, agriculture vehicles, trucks and buses, powersports, industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, marine, and others), across six major regions.

About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analyzed automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3363

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates