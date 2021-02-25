Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market 2020-2030 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is gaining traction around the world and is expected to rise with a moderate CAGR of ~ 4.4 % by the end of the forecast period between 2019-2029. The market has been moving on an upward trajectory, which is expected to continue in the years to come. The growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the impact of unhealthy lifestyles on skin, increased levels of pollution, skincare awareness campaigns, and higher disposable incomes.

The market is also supported by the rising incorporation of natural and organic ingredients in beauty and personal care products, transitioning away from conventional and synthetic counterparts, which minimizes side effects, and promotes sustainability.

Key Takeaways of the Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Study

Creams are the largest segment of anti-fatigue cosmetics products accounting for more than a 35 % share, and are expected to maintain dominance through the forecast period, owing to popularity of moisturizers and eye creams among consumers.

In spite of having a moderate CAGR, North America accounts for more than 36 % of the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market share, owing to a higher number of incidences of insomnia and chronic fatigue syndrome. In addition, nations in East Asia, South Asia & Oceania are projected to grow at a faster pace in the near future, with major contributions coming from India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Offline distribution channels continue to account for a larger market share of more than 80 % owing to substantial value coming from hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialist beauty and personal care stores.

Multi-feature anti-fatigue cosmetics are expected to gain substantial consumer demand, with lucrative opportunities coming from the use of organic ingredients. The rising interest of consumers in skin care is a key driver for the industry.

“Consumers have evolved beyond traditional grooming products and have shown higher interest in anti-fatigue cosmetics. As a result, cosmetic product manufacturers have incorporated anti-fatigue cosmetics into their portfolios to cater to the rising consumer demand for anti-fatigue products.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Product Formulations and Marketing Gain Importance

Key Market players such as Estee Lauder, L’Oréal, and Unilever are expected to strengthen their presence in the industry with innovations in product formulations, introduction of new offerings, engaging with consumers on social media, and other strategic approaches to marketing and promotion.

Fact.MR, in its latest offering, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for anti-fatigue cosmetics, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2029. The report reveals detailed insights into the demand for anti-fatigue cosmetics based on product type (creams, oils, lotions, serums, gels, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa).

