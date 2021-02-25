Athletic Knee Treatment Market 2025 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Pull strains or muscles most commonly occur during initial training period of an athlete. Chronic or recurrent activity associated with knee pain is most frequently seen among the young athletes. The most common syndrome in athletic knee is patellofemoral pain syndrome. Knee pain has been a rising concern and many young athlete visits general practice or primary care settings. Overuse of injuries in the knee may lead to severe knee pain. Athlete knee injuries can be divided into Runner’s knee and Jumper’s knee and Ligament injuries which is again subdivided into Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Medial ligament sprain (MCL). According to American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine statistics report 2011, an estimate of about 150,000 anterior cruciate ligament injuries occur annually in the United States. With increase in number of physical activity, improper training of sports may lead to more number of athletic knee injuries and all this factors may boost the growth of the market.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3883

Athletic Knee Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global athletic knee injuries is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to rising number of knee injuries, change in lifestyle and growing demand for new treatment options is likely to propel the growth of the athletic knee treatment market. With the advancement in research and development, novel therapeutics will manifest the growth of athletic knee treatment market. However, lack of skilled professionals and lack of general awareness among people for proper athletic knee treatment guidelines may hinder the growth of the athletic knee treatment market.

Athletic Knee Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global athletic knee treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration and end user.

Based on drug class, the global athletic knee treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)

Hyaluronic acid

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3883

Based on route of administration, the global athletic knee treatment market is segmented as:

Topical

Oral

Intramuscular

Based on end user, the global athletic knee treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Athletic Knee Treatment Market: Overview

The global athletic knee treatment market is anticipated to have increase in growth in the market. Rising incidences of knee injuries of the athletes, technological advancement in developing implants for the knee, launch of new therapeutics in the market will significantly foster the growth of the athletic knee treatment market. Athletes most commonly used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) to get relieve from pain. Manufacturers are currently focus on accelerating their pipeline portfolio for knee pain management. For instance, AbbVie lead candidate, ABT-652 is currently in Phase II for treatment of adults with osteoarthritis pain. With increasing demand for new treatment options, the athletic knee treatment will manifest considerable growth in the market.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3883

Athletic Knee Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global athletic knee treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is leading the global athletic knee treatment market owing to increase in prevalence of sports injuries and arthritis. In addition to this, factors such as rising advanced technology, high healthcare infrastructure is likely to manifest growth in athletic knee treatment market. Europe holds significant revenue generation in the athletic knee treatment market due to adoption of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiative in various healthcare reforms will propel the growth of the athletic knee treatment market. Asia Pacific also shown to have potential growth due to rising disposable income and increasing number of incidences of knee injuries which is likely to foster growth in the athletic knee treatment market. Middle East and Africa has less contribution in the athletic knee treatment market as compared to other regions due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and less adoption of new technologies which may impact the growth of the athletic knee treatment market.

Some of the key players operating in the global athletic knee treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring B.V, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates