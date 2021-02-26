MPAI receives technologies for its AI framework standard and calls for technologies supporting audio and human-machine conversation

Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) is an international non-profit organisation with the mission is to develop AI enabled digital data compression specifications

Geneva,  Switzerland , 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (https://mpai.community) has issued two Calls for Technologies whose responses it intends to use to develop two new AI-oriented standards: Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/) and Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC) (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/).

The deadline for submitting responses to both calls is 2021/04/12T23.59 UTC.

MPAI is organising two online events to introduce the use cases addressed, the details of the functional requirements the technologies should satisfy and the tool devised by MPAI to facilitate eventual licensing of technologies adopted in the standards.

1st event: Date 2021/02/24T15:00UTC, URL https://zoom.us/j/97040304523?pwd=aW03S1VFUHR1aXk3QVlZbGlVcXZ6UT09

2nd event: Date 2021/03/10T15:00UTC, URL https://zoom.us/j/99763603665?pwd=RVdLR2FBUkc5eDlIalRQQytrd0tHZz09

The MPAI Secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) is at your disposal to answer your questions.

