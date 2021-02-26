Westside Chevrolet Explains The 2021 Chevrolet Trucks Lineup!

Detroit, Michigan, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Car enthusiasts looking for a Chevrolet Truck this year have several options. Drivers and families who want to maximize their vehicle’s rugged capability and efficiency ultimately look to the naturally popular truck section, where vehicles are used for weekend adventures and tasks that offer a large number of extended, hauling, and payload capabilities.

Chevrolet offers three trucks to choose from: the new Colorado, the Silverado 1500, and the Silverado HD options. Although all these models provide many comparable capabilities, there are undoubtedly many differences that stand out for them.

The 2021 Chevrolet Truck lineup makes entry in the new year with various body styles, trim levels, engines, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and different options. The Chevrolet Colorado has always been a crowd favorite among car lovers, but its successive ‘Truck of the Year’ title wins in both 2015 and 2016, are now far behind in the rearview mirror.

To keep its popular Truck relevant, GM has updated the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado totally, which includes a new grille, revised front fascia, headlights, and an updated tailgate with an embossed Chevrolet logo. The 8.0-inch infotainment touch screen is now standard on LT models, and the Work Truck and Z71 trims feature a new 17-inch wheel design. The Chrome Appearance Pack is now an option available in Colorado LT, and unique custom special edition variations have been added to the Work Truck. Also, three optional exterior shades have been added to the color palette. The off-road-oriented ZR2 model receives a broader grille with hollowed Chevrolet lettering for better airflow.

Most notably, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets the GMC Sierra Truck MultiPro Tailgate, called Multi-Flex in Chevrolet terms, optional. This earlier exclusive GMC feature offers six different tailgate configurations, including fold-out steps, torso-level work surface, and load stop. Meanwhile, the wireless phone integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now standard on LTZ models and is available at all other trim levels. Towing capacities for Silverados, equipped with a 2.7-liter turbo diesel and 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six increase, and new towing assist features are available across the line. All Silverado 1500 models come standard with Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking. For jobs more extensive than regular for the Silverado 1500, Chevrolet now has the Silverado 2500HD and Silverado 3500HD heavy-duty pickups. The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD lineup brings out new unique edition models with some significant improvements. The Carhartt Special Edition, which celebrates the Detroit-based Carhartt Work apparel brand, begins life as a 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab with the Z71 package and features a unique black and brown leather interior, gold umbrellas exterior and features a mosaic black metal exterior with the interior, and sports the Carhartt badging inside and out.

On top of that, there is a Blacked out Midnight Edition, LTZ Premium Texas Edition, Z71 Sport Edition, and Z71 Chrome Sport Edition. Like 1500, the Silverado HD gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. LT models now receive the standard EZ Lift tailgate, and the Bed View camera is available in the lineup. Safety feature packages are also an option on the Work Truck and the Custom models.

Westside Chevrolet offers you the most pocket-friendly and quality deals on the new 2021 Chevrolet Trucks lineup. Get your Chevrolet today!