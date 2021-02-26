TheAdvitya – Introducing the latest Brass Gifting Collection

Mumbai, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — TheAdvitya welcomes the holiday shopping season with a joyous new collection. In a whimsical story that’s full of personality, its stylish cast revels in a fantastical holiday wonderland, inviting customers everywhere to celebrate the season of giving—the collection launched in 2021.

This holiday season, TheAdvitya wants to make shopping fun with Gifts That Do Good, Gifts That Inspire, and innovative services that help make the holidays completely stress-free in-store and online.

GIFTS THAT DO GOOD

Giving back feels good any time of year, but particularly during the holidays. From discounts that give back, to gifts that do well, TheAdvitya makes it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect gift.

SOME MARVELLOUS GIFTS FROM THEADVITYA.COM

Shell-Shaped Jewellery Box with Stand

Preserve and store your heartiest valuables in the heartily designed shell shaped jewellery box. Jewellery boxes have come a long way, changing from style to trends, but its role hasn’t changed yet. Jewellery boxes are similar to treasure chests for every woman and men too. Owning jewellery is a luxury, and owning a beautiful box to store it is a rare luxury. Considering storage importance for jewellery lovers, the expert Karigars has handcrafted this masterpiece for matching up your aura. Shell’s depiction holds a deeper meaning itself. Originally, shells are the preservers of pearls. Similarly, the shell shaped brass jewellery box is the preserver of your luxurious jewellery.

Vintage vibe giver jewellery box also assures that it elevates and graces your aura aesthetically. Specially curated to compliment your taste and adding a never ending perfection to it. The beautifully incarnated work makes the box more gracious and classic for complimenting your jewellery collection perfectly. The superior brass not only will boost the life span of the box but also enhances its quality. It is highly spacious to keep earrings, bangles, necklaces, and much more. A perfect masterpiece for gifting it as an anniversary gift to your wife, a wedding gift to a newly wedded bride, and a memorable gift for your grandmother. TheAdvitya ensured with their in-house that it doesn’t just limit to box, but it also comes handy in décor.

Brass Kali Mata Wall Hanging

Kali, (Sanskrit: “She Who Is Black” or “She Who Is Death”) in Hinduism, goddess of time, doomsday, and death, or the black goddess (the feminine form of Sanskrit kala, “time-doomsday-death” or “black”). Kali is not the goddess of death and destruction; some see her but, on the contrary, represents the complete victory of the Divine overall death and destruction. Her warrior goddess form removes all the illusions of the mind and reveals our innermost Self’s eternal presence that is one with all.

The name Kali means Kala or force of time. When there neither the creation, the sun, the moon, the planets, nor the earth was only darkness, and created everything from the night. The Dark appearance of Kali represents the darkness from which everything was born. As she is also the goddess of Preservation, Kali is worshipped as the preserver of nature. Her free, long and black hair represents nature’s freedom from civilization. Under the third eye of kali, the signs of sun, moon, and fire are visible, representing nature’s driving forces.

The wall hanging is perfect for gifting your loved ones and for their safety. It is also ideal for someone who needs positivity in their life.