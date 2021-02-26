FuelBuddy transforming door delivery diesel in Haryana

Delhi, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Since April, farmers and industries can order diesel across Haryana using FuelBuddy mobile app. Will deliver the fuel at their doorstep to help the consumers, three startups in the state provide fuel by mobile dispensers, and FuelBuddy is one of them.

The services were primarily restricted to the NCR region and provided by the startup FuelBuddy. The startup’s diesel at the doorstep of consumers such as farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets and other bulk buyers for stationary equipment.

FuelBuddy states that the service is fast, safe, easy, and ensures the hassle-free supply of fuel to the end-users. The idea behind introducing diesel delivery it to help individuals such as farmers as they require fuel for irrigation pumps and gensets; housing societies and industries. The company has extended its services to various areas, including Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, Ambala, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Rewari Gurugram.

FuelBuddy is the first company to deliver fuel to doorstep. They have been operating since May 2018 and serving industries such as manufacturing, hotels, hospitals, schools, logistics companies, residential companies, among others. The FuelBuddy also delivers diesel in jerry cans of 20 litres to small consumers.

They were the first private company to deliver fuel at the doorstep. The startups automated the fuel delivery process using IoT, resulting in transparency for the end-customer. They use technology to ensure correct quantity, quality fuel, timely delivery, and safety to everyone. FuelBuddy plans to expand its reach across the country and wants to be synonymous with last-mile fuel delivery. The company has a presence in the Delhi-NCR region and Karnal.

According to the FuelBuddy, once the order is placed through an app, the delivery vehicle, compliant with Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation standards bring fuel to the pre-set destination. The 4000 litre and 6000-litre capacity delivery trucks come with a mobile fuel dispenser for easy transfer of the diesel.

