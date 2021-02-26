Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Lawns Installer Announce busy December month

Leeds, UK, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com comments.

“The current lockdown and weather has brought about typical seasonal challenges.

However, it has also been an opportunity to undertake work in schools, with the absence of pupils. The installation of our 30mm Superior artificial grass to primary schools in Leeds, provided a sustainable and all year round facility for children to utilise for playing activities. Indoor break out areas have seen installations, provided to convert any spare small office room to a library.

New installations of our 40mm Excellence and 30mm Superior, continue to be provided through Yorkshire and in particular this Month we enjoyed a good share of installations in Huddersfield, Bradford and Pontefract. . Installations within surrounding areas, through York, Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield all remain very active. Noting the seasonal impact and lockdown restrictions, overall January has been a good Month for Eternal Lawns.”

For further information contact:-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley, Leeds, LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com