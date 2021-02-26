Delivering visual learning experience through Kenya’s All-in-One School Management System Software

JibuSMS is the best school management system software that automates the academic as well as administrative activities of the schools/institutions in an efficient way.

KENYA, EAST AFRICA, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Comparing the learning patterns of traditional classes, the implementation of school management software has changed the whole learning process into a better form with the help of Kenya’s top school management software JibuSMS owned by Advanta Africa through a partnership with international partners. The software acts as a single platform that eases down the tedious tasks of teachers, administrators, and staff. The software is compatible with laptops, Smartphones, Mobile, tablets, desktops, and many more. With the integration of ZOOM, JibuSMS succeeded in delivering online classes to students in remote areas.

The school operational efficiency of many schools has been enhanced with the automation of JibuSMS. The plethora of features and functionalities improved the student’s performance, coordinated and managed the administrative tasks in a systematic order. The challenges involved in the distant learning processes were reduced with enticing features such as screen sharing, whiteboard for presentation, video recording option, extensive dashboard features, online exam assessment, etc. Students can simply download the app on their smartphone and it is available for both Android and iOS. JibuSMS focuses on developing your school/institution into a brand. They brand your institution using its name, logo and colour in the school management software.

Being the best school management software in Kenya, they crafted unique solutions with advanced functionalities for each individual in the school/institution. For students, there are extensive modules to manage different tasks such as timetable generation, examinations, assignments, homework, school calendar, events, and more. In the case of teachers, they can prepare their own timetables for different classes, conduct online examinations, upload questions, assignments, and homework. Parents can track their students, get instant notifications, easily communicate with the teacher, etc. The fully-fledged human resource module helps to manage the payroll and employee payslips and the finance module assists you to allot distinct fee structures to students.

JibuSMS has 20 core modules, 15 pro modules, 13 pro plus modules, and 8 enterprise modules for various activities of the school. The idea of a single app for teachers, students, and parents offers flexibility and can easily log in using a traditional login mechanism. JibuSMS is the best ERP platform that provides everything you need in school management system software.

About JibuSMS

Introduced by Advanta Africa, JibuSMS is the best School Management System Application in Kenya developed with an insight to deliver the best experience to the students, teachers, and parents. With enticing features and well-organized functionalities, and a biometric integration system, they have already served many schools/institutions to digitalize the whole tasks and operations.