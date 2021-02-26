Unblock websites and safeguard your privacy with PureVPN

Central, Hong Kong, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — PureVPN version 7.13 is now available. This release provides several improvements and fixes with a focus on performance optimization. A series of updates to the VPN’s APIs have improved response times while also reducing the chances of occasional outages.

Why use a VPN?

There are many reasons for connecting to the internet via a virtual private network (VPN). The most important and widely known is that it helps protect your privacy by hiding your real IP address and replacing it with a fully anonymous one provided by the VPN service. This also allows you to access content that is blocked in your region, such as foreign Netflix libraries and other streaming services. A VPN also offers a powerful and effective way to work around government censorship regimes, such as those imposed by China. With a VPN installed, you can browse the internet as though you are located in another country, and you can even access app stores and other internet-connected apps and resources without restrictions.

To safeguard your data, specifically your browsing activities, PureVPN also encrypts your data using the secure AES-256 encryption standard. It offers complete privacy, anonymity, and security, making it ideal for a huge range of different users. Whether you want to get around censorship, access the internet anonymously, or simply protect yourself while using unsecured WiFi networks, PureVPN provides all the features you need. It also has a solid logging policy that guarantees your data is safe. Moreover, its Hong Kong jurisdiction mean that it is comfortably far away from the surveillance of the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and Fourteen Eyes countries. It provides access to no less than 4,000 servers based in 140 countries. That way, you can enjoy the internet as it was meant to be enjoyed – with complete and global freedom.

