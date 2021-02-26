American artist Mateo Blanco artwork coming to Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Growing up in South Florida, American artist Mateo Blanco spent his days admiring the intricate works of art around Palm Beach. He always dreamed of creating an art piece incredible enough to be displayed in a city with such meaning to him.

Mateo Blanco’s latest piece “Hopi Girl” will have its South Florida debut at Gallery Biba in Palm Beach.

The piece features a young Hopi girl created entirely of recycled rope ­– a powerful metaphor for the unwavering strength and resilience of Native American women. Her cultural hairstyle, popularized by Princess Leia and the Star Wars franchise, now represents female strength and the Hopi culture’s influence on film and media.

“When creating a piece, I don’t just think of how it will look,” said Blanco. “I think of the deeper meaning and how it’ll make people feel. I want people to feel empowered when they buy my art, like they’re part of the story.”

At Gallery Biba, “Hopi Girl” will be displayed alongside curated selections from the most sought-after artists around the world, including works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and numerous others. Biba St. Croix, the gallery’s founder, has been creating a collection of the finest Modern and Contemporary masters since the gallery opened its doors in November of 2006.

“Mateo Blanco’s art is beautiful and incredible. But the most wonderful thing is the background of his work,” said St. Croix. “It has a profound deep message that invites us to reflect.”

Mateo Blanco is a world-renowned visual and vocal artist. Known for his unconventional use of mediums and edible materials, Blanco’s sense of wonder is present in everything he creates. Noteworthy projects include portraits of Jennifer Lawrence in peanuts, Dolly Parton recreated in pieces of cloth and string, and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” in sugar crystals. His art can be found in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums, as well as in museums and private collections around the world.

To view Blanco’s art and other projects, visit https://www.artsy.net/artist/mateo-blanco.

About Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco stands out for using unusual materials to create works of art, which have captured the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! His art is sold at ArtSpace Virginia Miller Galleries in Coral Gables and Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton. Some of his pieces have been displayed at Orlando Museum of Art, Disney Springs and Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando. Blanco was born in Miami in September 1981. Blanco is also a talented opera singer. He sang a birthday celebration for President George H.W. Bush. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.