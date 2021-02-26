Items from The Collection of The Interior Design Firm Loyd-Paxton will be Offered March 20-21 by J. Garrett Auctioneers

Dallas, TX, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Items from the collection of the internationally recognized interior design firm Loyd-Paxton, plus consignments from other estates including an incomparable collection of rare David Webb jewelry with other fine makers, will be sold the weekend of March 20th and 21st by J. Garrett Auctioneers, online and absentee only. Start times both days are 11 am Central time.

“The Loyd-Paxton name is one that exudes glamour and mystique to anyone in the antiques and fine arts industries over the past five decades,” said Julie Garrett VanDolen, an officer with J. Garrett Auctioneers. “The two artists, Loyd Taylor and Paxton Gremillion, brought unparalleled design and extraordinary furnishings to the exploding design mecca of Dallas and beyond.”

Loyd-Paxton created brilliantly imaginative environments of distinctive originality. Inspired by their multifaceted talents and dedication to art, the iconic duo designed memorable and timeless environments. Items in the auction not to be missed include monumental carved jade towers, rare cloisonné and never-before-seen relics brought over as the Chinese cultural revolution began.

The ever in-demand Loyd Taylor will continue to focus on his design clientele, while J. Garrett Auctioneers has the pleasure of auctioning the Loyd-Paxton Collection. The auction will be full of bold color and rare treasures — the epitome of glitz and style Loyd-Paxton is famous for and which they incorporated into every interior. The collection is the sale’s undisputed headliner.

But there are other fine items to consider as well. The collection of David Webb jewelry will be complemented by pieces from other makers such as Patek Philippe, Cartier, Seaman Schepps, Van Cleef & Arpels, Verdura and Bvlgari. Other highlights include a fine Columbian emerald ring, a multi-color diamond cuff, Mikimoto pearls and a vintage coral and diamond necklace.

J. Garrett will also offer rare Hermes Kelly bags, an exceptional set of Louis Vuitton luggage in red Epi leather, vintage Chanel and many other couture pieces from a private Texas collection. A private collection of 18th and 19th century antiques and art will also be sold, including fabulous Baccarat, Old Sheffield silver, Royal Academy oil paintings and finely cast bronze chandeliers.

The David Webb jewelry will be spread across both auction days, with items that include a gold and diamond link necklace featuring 5-6 carats of diamonds totaling 248.3 grams (est. $25,000-$30,000); a companion to that, a pair of gold and diamond ear clips (est. $4,000-$5,000); and a rare and brilliant enamel and ruby double fish brooch in the original box (est. $12,000-$20,000).

Bvlgari jewelry will be headlined by a platinum diamond necklace boasting 12 carats of brilliant cut diamonds (E-F color, V-S clarity) with an 18kt white gold clasp (est. $25,000-$26,000); and an 18kt diamond and pearl Celtaura bracelet inspired by the jewels of the ancient Celts, having 10 carats of diamonds and 9 8.5mm white pearls (est. $32,000-$35,000). Both lots are in Day 1.

The fine art category will be led by a museum-quality oil on canvas painting by the British Royal Academy artist Marcus Stone (1840-1921), cleaned and restored and in a 50 inch by 40 ¾ inch frame (est. $45,000-$55,000, Day 2); and a colorful oil on canvas riverside scene by Elie Pavil (French, 1873-1948), housed in a 38 ½ inch by 31 inch frame (est. $15,000-$18,000, Day 1).

Several noteworthy pairs of censers (incense burners) will be offered on Day 1. These include a pair of silvered copper Sino-Mongolian examples with hardstones, embellished with carved jadeite plaques, 47 inches tall (est. $3,000-$4,000); and a pair of Mongolian silver-coppered jeweled pagodas, 32 ½ inches tall, with typical patina and some tarnish (est. $2,500-$3,000).

On to Day 2, where candidates for top lot will include an Hermes Kelly Mini 25 alligator bag in a very rare discontinued style and certainly a collector’s item, produced in 2000 and in very good condition (est. $55,000-$65,000); and an extraordinary and massive carved serpentine pair of jadeite vases, very heavy, each one in three pieces and 98 inches tall (est. $40,000-$60,000).

A hard-to-find, large size vintage steamer trunk, custom-made and stenciled by the French maker Louis Vuitton, with the original label affixed and all hardware present, one of two LV luggage pieces in the sale, should bring $32,000-$35,000. Also, a French silver garniture consisting of a seven-light candelabra and footed rockery bowl, all with a coat of arms depicting lions and a continental castle, weighing a combined 178.18 ozt., has a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$12,000.

Furnishings will be highlighted by a fabulous pair of Louis XIV style consoles, carved giltwood with marble tops, 60 inches wide (est. $12,000-$15,000); an exceptional 19th century center table, hand-carved with a thick rouge marble top, 65 inches wide, previously housed in the Guinness Castle (est. $10,000-$14,000); and an important 19th century French desk signed by the ebeniste L. Oueunieres, with gilt bronze mounts and a thick marble top (est. $6,000-$9,000).

Mirrors will feature a monumental and scarce Chinese Chippendale carved giltwood mirror in the George II style, topped with a man resting on rocaille in a pagoda, 79 inches tall by 77 inches wide (est. $9,000-$25,000); and a fine pair of 19th century Louis XV finely carved and water gilt mirrors in very good antique condition, 64 inches tall by 48 inches wide (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Online bidding will be facilitated by the popular bidding platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com, with phone and absentee bids also accepted. In-person previews will be held by appointment only, March 15th-19th, from 10-5 Central time. Jewelry previews will be held March 18th and 19th, from 10-3. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced; masks are required at all times. To schedule an appointment, call (214) 943-7801 or email julie@jgarrettauctioneers.com.

To learn more about J. Garrett Auctioneers and the sale of the Loyd-Paxton Collection with other fine consignments planned for the weekend of March 20th-21st, at 11 am Central time both days, online and absentee bidding only, visit www.jgarrettauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.

