Easysoft Legal Software Partners with State Bar Associations

Jersey City, NJ, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Easysoft Legal Software founded in 1986 has been serving the needs of real estate attorneys and legal professionals nationwide with compliant and easy-to-use software to help legal professionals whose work involves complex calculations.

As one of the first companies to recognize the need for software that could alleviate the redundant data entry required for real estate transactions, Easysoft has earned the trust of thousands of legal professionals nationwide for compliant, reliable, and affordable software.

One of the strategies the company follows is to partner with State and local Bar Associations and Paralegal Associations. Today, Easysoft offers discounts to members of many Bar Associations including, the State Bar of Georgia, the Vermont Bar Association, Alabama Bar, Maryland State.

Software solves complex calculations and reduces errors

Auto-calculating software can be the key to a profitable and successful real estate practice. When clients start the closing process with one set of numbers, but then during the closing changes occur, either with taxes, down payments or other aspects, the entire CD needs to be recalculated and that’s where time and effort can get derailed, making what should have been an easy and profitable closing into one that becomes time-consuming and costly.

Easysoft is compliant, reliable, and trusted software. Founded in 1986, Easysoft boasts a long history of serving the needs of attorneys and paralegals who need essential software for their essential needs. The software also includes the ability to export to the attorney ledger, print checks, file 1099s directly from the software and more.

Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software. Easysoft serves the needs of attorneys and legal professionals in family law and real estate practice.

If you would like more information about Easysoft Legal Software, or would like to see the product and want to schedule a personal demonstration, please contact Mark Afonso, Product Consultant at 1-800-905-7638 extension 1, or email mark-afonso@easysoft-usa.com or click here to schedule your demonstration around your schedule https://calendly.com/mark-afonso/easysoft-legal-software-demo

