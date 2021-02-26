Alepo reveals new logo and branding for 5G and digital transformation era

This new version of the logo is clean and modern. It retains the high-impact red from the previous design with a brighter plum tint. The solid triangle adjacent to the ‘A’ is now replaced by a more fluid circle or “globe” with curved lines representing next-gen digital networks and a superimposed lowercase ‘a’ conveying Alepo’s vision and role in facilitating global connectivity.

The overall branding and design are minimalistic, and so are the fonts, reflecting Alepo’s focus on creating accessible products with universally recognizable, simple, and easy-to-use UIs that are centered around building delightful customer experiences. The predominant color across the website and collateral is a dependable and reliable blue, eliciting trust and loyalty to complement the boldness and confidence that the logo exudes. An assertive and energetic plum accompanies the blue as the secondary color.