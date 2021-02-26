dbForge Studio for SQL Server: Grand Update for DevOps Automation Features

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released an update for dbForge Studio for SQL Server. The new version meets the most advanced DevOps practices and offers a pack of the most requested feature improvements.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software and data providers for most popular database servers and ALM solutions, has released a new version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, a GUI tool with extensive functionality and a bunch of built-in tools to automate routines and make developers agile in the database development process.

The newly released version 6.0 primarily addresses DevOps automation compliance and is bound to help teams adopt DevOps practices in the best possible way.

Database Continuous Integration implies the quick integration of database schema, data, and logic changes into application development and provides immediate feedback to developers on any issues that may arise. The integration of database changes used to be an impediment to the full adoption of DevOps in application development.

Another newly added functionality is designed to help you quickly detect and fix invalid objects (for example, objects that reference already dropped objects), which quite often hamper the database development process.

The capability to run scripts on multiple targets is one more striking functionality of this feature-heavy release. Just select databases on the current server and execute a script against them from one query window. You can also specify the script execution mode for the selected databases: parallel or sequential.

The icing on the cake of this release is a newly introduced Execution Warnings functionality. The Studio analyzes potentially dangerous statements (DELETE, DROP, TRUNCATE, and UPDATE) and generates a pop-up alert if a user is about to execute a statement that may cause data loss.

The new version also includes updates for:

Code Completion;

SQL Formatter;

Execution History;

Data Editor;

Data Export/Import;

Schema Compare;

Data Compare;

Data Generator;

Documenter;

And many more.

To learn more about the release, visit

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-studio-for-sql-server-is-ready-for-devops-automation.html

dbForge Studio for SQL Server is a powerful IDE for Microsoft SQL Server management, administration, development, data reporting, and analysis. SQL developers and DBAs performing complex database tasks can use the GUI tool to speed up almost any database experience, such as designing databases, writing SQL code, comparing databases, synchronizing schemas and data, generating meaningful test data, and much more.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and database administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.