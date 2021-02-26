Metal Complex Dyes Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Metal Complex Dyes Market: Introduction

Metal complex dyes are synthesized by combining poly or bi-valent transition metal ions with acid dyes. Metal complex dyes have applications across the textile and ink industry to achieve better wash fastness. These dyes are mainly segmented into two types- 1:1 metal complex dyes and 1:2 metal complex dyes. 1:2 metal complex dyes are increasingly being adopted for leather finishing and wood stain removal. The metal complex dyes market is witnessing an increase in application areas such as dye-sensitized solar cells and applications in the medical industry. The global metal complex dyes market is expected to witness a lower single digit CAGR over the assessment period (2019-2029).

Increasing demand from end use industries such as textile, leather, and wood processing along with advancements in 1:2 metal complex dyes such as non-sulfonated and mono-sulfonated dyes is anticipated to boost growth of the global metal complex dyes market.

Increasing Demand from Leather and Textile Industries to Propel Market Growth

Metal complex dyes are witnessing a hike in major industry clusters, attributable to numerous advantages of using metal complex dyes including high dyeing level, good penetration characteristics, substrate irregularities cover up.

The leather industry uses metal complex dyes for finishing purposes, and rising demand for leather is creating a favorable atmosphere for adoption of metal complex dyes. Rising inclination towards luxury leather products has a direct impact on the global leather market, which is primarily driven by the footwear industry that accounts for the largest share in the leather market. Major markets for leather footwear are China and India, which account for the largest customer base for luxury leather products.

The global textile and apparel trade was estimated at US$ 750 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2% over 2007-2017, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. European Union, the United States, China, and Japan are among the top countries accounting for clothing and garment sales.

Segmentation analysis of Metal Complex Dyes Market

The global metal complex dyes market is bifurcated into three major segments that are type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global metal complex dyes market is divided into:

1:1 Metal Complex Dyes

1:2 Metal Complex Dyes

On the basis of application, the global metal complex dyes market is divided into:

Leather Finishing

Metals & Plastic Coloring

Printing Ink

Fabric Coloring

Wood Stains

Others

Based on region, the global Metal Complex Dyes market is divided into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Metal Complex Dyes Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the report on global metal complex dyes market offers exhaustive analysis on six major regions that include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are estimated to account for 50% of the market share in 2019 in terms of volume. Rising adoption of metal complex dyes across the textile and printing industry provide traction to the Asia metal complex dyes market. Additionally, clusters of SMEs offering metal complex dyes to a wide range of industries also fuels growth in the regional market. North America is anticipated to emerge as the second most lucrative region under metal complex dyes market, and is expected to account for around 20% of the market share in 2019. Additionally, Europe is expected to contribute a substantial market share for metal complex dyes consumption in 2019. Latin America is anticipated to provide high incremental $ opportunity, attributable to growing paper and textile industries in the region.

Key players of Metal Complex Dyes Market

The metal complex dyes market is fragmented with numerous global and regional players. Prominent players in the global metal complex dyes market are Huntsman Corporation, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, Alliance Organics LLP, Megha International, and Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

