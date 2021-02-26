Polymer Surfactants Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Polymer Surfactants Market: an overview

Polymer Surfactants are polymers with surfactant properties. Surfactants are compounds with ability to lower the surface tension of a liquid to reduce the interfacial tension between two liquids or between a liquid & solid. Polymer surfactants offer numerous advantages as compared to conventional monomerics, as they consist of repeated hydrophilic and hydrophobic units that provide unique high performance. Polymer surfactants are specially designed for stabilization of aqueous or non-aqueous dispersions and emulsions. They can act as foaming agents, detergents, emulsifiers, wetting agents, and dispersants in various end use industries, including cosmetic & personal care, food industries, and paint & coatings.

In the personal care industry, polymer surfactants have a broad range of applications in shampoos, showerbaths, face tonics, & deodorants. In the paint industry, inclusion of polymer surfactants enhances water-borne latex. Additionally, superior wetting properties of polymer surfactants improve the performance of agrochemical formulations. Polymer Surfactants market is expected to grow in line with GDP over the forecast period (2019-2029), attributed to its excellent wetting and stabilization properties.

Polymer Surfactants Market: Dynamics

Demand for surfactants has increased in the last decades as a result of high and specialized applications of polymer surfactants. Polymer surfactants are widely used as wetting agents to reduce the surface tension of two liquids in formulations. In cleaning solutions, polymer surfactants enable the solution to thoroughly wet the cleaning surface, enabling easy cleaning of dirty, greasy, and oily substances, particularly protein or carbohydrate stains.

Demand for polymer surfactants is also higher from agrochemical industries, attributable to high demand for high-performance insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. Polymer surfactants that improve wetting abilities of active ingredients in insecticides and pesticides are is demand, as they improve crop yield and quality.

High formulation flexibility, dispersion capabilities, and multi-performance attributes lead to use of polymer surfactants in personal care products. Increasing demand for personal care products such as creams, gels, and formulations worldwide is thus expected to propel growth of the global polymer surfactant market.

Further, the global trend of using cleaning formulations that are gentle to hands and surface materials is expected to boost growth of the polymer surfactants market. Several manufacturers are investing in research & development for innovative product offerings related to polymer surfactants.

Segmentation Analysis of Polymer Surfactants Market:

The global polymer surfactants market is bifurcated into three major segments- type, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, polymer surfactants market is segmented as:

Homopolymers

Random Copolymers

Block and Graft Copolymers

Polymer Surfactants based on Polysaccharides

Natural Polymer Biosurfactants

Silicone Surfactants

Polymer Surfactants for Non-Aqueous Dispersions

Polymerizable Surfactants

On the basis of end use, polymer surfactants market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical/ Medical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Agrochemicals

Food

On the basis of geographic regions, polymer surfactants market is segmented as:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Polymer Surfactants Market: Regional Outlook

The global polymer surfactants market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, attributable to wide applications of polymer surfactants in personal care, agrochemicals, paint & coatings, and food industries. On the back of this, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for polymer surfactants in the assessment period. China, India, and Thailand are major producers of agrochemicals, and this region is also the fastest growing with regard to manufacture of cosmetic and personal care products. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of polymer surfactants, owing to the heavy use of polymer surfactants in the above mentioned industries.

North America and Europe are witnessing a high demand for polymer surfactants. These regions have better infrastructure and production facilities, and as prominent manufacturers of polymer surfactants operate from this region, these regions dominate the global polymer surfactants market. Latin America is projected to come next in terms of consumption- mainly by cosmetics and personal care product manufacturers. Demand for polymer surfactants in the Middle East & Africa is also expected to increase in line with the GDP.

Polymer Surfactants Market: Key Players

The global Polymer surfactants market is fairly fragmented with many regional and global manufacturers. Prominent players in the global polymer surfactants market are Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dai-ichi India Pvt Ltd, Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, Loveland Products Inc, and Momentive.

