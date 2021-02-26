High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global high throughput screening (HTS) market size is anticipated to value at USD 30.91 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. HTS market is subject to show a substantial growth due to the growing emphasis on drug discovery and development coupled with increasing investment by governmental agencies and research institutes.

Key Players:

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Danaher Coporation

Agilent Technolgies Inc.,

Perkin Elmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Luminex Corporation

Merck KGaA Group

Tecan Group

Hamilton Company

Growth Drivers:

With recent advancement in technology and growing need for automation for liquid handling, formation of innovative platforms, and improvements in existing analytical tools allows to handle large sets of data, thus driving growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market exponentially. Furthermore, rising competition between various healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations to revolutionize drug discovery is catering to the growth of the HTS market in coming years.

Constant demand for high throughput screening (HTS) in research and production areas is further propelling growth of the HTS market. Globally, the high throughput screening (HTS) market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.89% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the HTS market.

Mounting demand for highly effective therapies to cure various diseases has led to the adoption of technology in drug discovery. Monitoring of large amount of processed data and screening are some of the critical processes that has to be handled with high precision to achieve required outcome. The latest trends in the drug discovery involves formation of numerous biochemical libraries to establish set of standards and record results, thus escalating growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market. Though, adoption of such procedure require specific set of skillset and advanced software to manage and save large amount of data at high speed, lack of which hampers growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market.

Application Outlook:

Drug discovery programs

Chemical biology programs

Biochemical screening

Cell- & organ-based screening

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies in the healthcare sector for R&D purposes and existence well-established market players in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the high throughput screening (HTS) industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with recent technological advancements in drug discovery techniques with the use of 3D-cell cultures and substantial investment by prominent industry players due to potential opportunities in the region.

