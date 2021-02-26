SuperBottoms launches Organic Comfortwear for babies

Mumbai, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Eco-friendly baby products start-up SuperBottoms, which is known for its reusable cloth diapers for babies brings its latest product offering Comfortwear – Organic top and set for babies and toddlers.

With babies spending most of their time indoors due to COVID, the all parents team at SuperBottoms found a clear gap in clothing meant to be worn at home – something that is least intrusive in the active life of babies and toddlers. Keeping this in mind, the team thoughtfully designed a unisex sleeveless top and shorts set made of certified organic cotton is super fun prints. The top and shorts set have no seams, no scratchy tags for the maximum comfort of kids. It comes in really cute and fun prints printed out of Azo-free safe dyes for a truly fuss-free and safe clothing line for kids.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms Founder & CEO said, “When lockdown started our active kids had to be confined at home all day. It was more difficult for them to cope up with the lifestyle change than it was for us. This is when we decided to put our thoughts together to make it a little easier for our tiny tots’ life at home by designing a line of loungewear ideal for wearing at home. SuperBottoms Comfort Wear is a range of 100% organic cotton sleeveless top and shorts set which is seamless, has no tags, is made of Azo-free dyes, and is so soft that it feels like a second skin. The initial feedback on the product from our 40000 strong Facebook community has been fantastic.”

SuperBottoms Comfort Wear for babies is a set of top and shorts available in 4 sizes:

6 months – 1 year

1 year – 2 years

2 years – 4 years

4 years – 6 years

It is available at an offer price of Rs.349 on www.superbottoms.com and is also available in Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and other leading e-commerce portals and baby-care stores in India.

About SuperBottoms

To offer the comfort provided by cloth nappies with the convenience provided by disposable diapers, SuperBottoms, founded by Pallavi Utagi, introduced reusable and washable diapers in the year 2016. Made of natural fibres, their diapers are extremely good for the baby’s skin and hygienic too. SuperBottoms is India’s first CPSIA safety certified cloth diaper brand which uses 100% certified organic cotton in its products. The most interesting part is that despite being all cloth these diapers give babies a dry-feel due to a unique SUPERDRYFEEL layer that touches the baby’s skin. Being completely washable and reusable with very high durability they work out about 70% cheaper than disposable diapers in the long run. Being an eco-friendly diapering solution, SuperBottoms has saved lakhs of diapers from going into India’s overstretched landfills. SuperBottoms has been funded by Titan Capital and DSG Consumer Partners.

Website: https://www.superbottoms.com/