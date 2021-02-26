European Hemostats & Sealants Market worth $89 Million by 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Hemostats help in controlling bleeding at the site of wound or performing various open surgeries. The different types of products used include thrombin-based hemostats, combination hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. Of these, combination hemostats are anticipated to grow at the highest rate in Europe, as they reduce the risk of side-effects post-application

The European hemostats and sealants market is projected to reach USD 89 million by 2024 from USD 63 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the launch of new products and favorable reimbursement scenario. However, the shift toward minimally invasive surgeries and adverse effect of hemostats are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=115823197



Based on focused products, Tachosil is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on focused products, the market is segmented into Tachosil, Lyostypt, Sangustop, Veriset, Avitene, and Hemopatch. Tachosil is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for this product among end users.

Germany commands the largest share of the market

Based on region, the hemostats and sealants (focused products) market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. Germany dominates the hemostats and sealants market due to its large patient population and the favorable reimbursement scenario for the usage of hemostats.

Global Leaders:

The market for hemostats and sealants is anticipated to grow mainly due to the launch of the new products, M&A’s, and favorable reimbursement scenario in Europe. However, the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the reducing preference for the usage of hemostats while performing surgeries are expected to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast year. Leading players operating in this market are Ethicon (J&J), Baxter, Pfizer, Baxter, C. R. Bard, and B. Braun.

Focused brands for this study are Hemopatch (Baxter), Tachosil (Takeda), Veriset (Medtronic), Avitene (C. R. Bard), and Sangustop & Lyostypt (B Braun).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=115823197



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com