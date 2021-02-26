Slippery Elm Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Extending Application of Slippery Elm to Provide More Profit Gaining Opportunities in the Slippery Elm Market

The exceeding benefits of slippery elm have made it an effective solution to tackle problems such as a cough, sore throat, stomach ulcers, and others. The slippery elm market has witnessed new products that are effectively equipped with the slippery elm owing to its endless benefits. The year 2017, marked the introduction of a new cough-relieving product, Cough Relief and TheraZinc lozenges by Quantum Health, manufacturers and providers of health and personal care products. The two premium flavor categories consist of organic slippery elm powder to deliver better relief from a cough.

Apart from the conventional uses of slippery elm for human health and aid, the slippery elm market has also noticed the application of slippery elm for the digestive aid for animals. The new items by Herbsmith for dogs and cats are seen incorporating the benefits of the slippery elm. The digestive aim provided by the herb, it helps in supporting and lubricating the bowel’s protective layers. Distributed by Ello Pet Supply, these new products are expected to help the players of the slippery elm market extend the capabilities of the slippery elm herb.

Slippery Elm Market: Introduction

The slippery elm tree is native to eastern Canada and central U.S., where it is mostly found in the Appalachian Mountains. Slippery elm is scientifically as also referred to as Ulmus rubra or U. fulva. Slippery elm has been used for herbal medication in North America. Native Americans used slippery elm in healing salves for wounds, boils, ulcers, burns, and skin inflammation. It was also taken orally to relieve cough, sore throat, diarrhea, and stomach problems. Slippery elm is also known as red elm, Indian elm, moose elm, and sweet elm.

Slippery Elm Market: Segmentation

The slippery elm market is mainly segmented into a source, application, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the slippery elm market is segmented into organic and conventional sources. Slippery elm is used in the mixture of other compounds for various applications, especially in baby food and adult nutritional products. Hence, the value for conventional slippery elm is higher than its organic form.

On the basis of form, the slippery elm market is segmented into powder, capsule, and liquid form. Due to the large-scale application of the powdered bark of slippery elm in the pharmaceutical industry, volume share of the powdered slippery elm segment is higher than the liquid form segment.

On the basis of application, the slippery elm market is segmented into demulcent and protectant. Slippery elm is prepared as a poultice coat and protects irritated tissues such as the skin or intestinal membranes. Powdered bark is incorporated into lozenges to provide a demulcent action (soothing to mucous membranes) in the treatment of throat irritation.

On the basis of end user, the slippery elm market is segmented into households, pharmaceutical industry, and baby food nutrition. Among these end users, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to a gain higher value growth rate, which could be attributed to the valuable health benefits associated with slippery elm.

On the basis of distribution channel, the slippery elm market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, medical stores, and e-Retailers. Due to the easy availability of products in modern and medical stores, these kinds of stores have a higher share in terms of volume and value sales. Due to increasing Internet penetration in the recent past, globally, distribution through e-Retailers is expected to surge the market.

Slippery Elm Market: Regional Outlook

The global slippery elm market has been segmented into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to its easy availability in regions like Canada and central U.S., the value share of the North American market is expected to surge as compared to other regions. The highly established market for baby food nutrition and pharmaceutical industry in North America would help drive the demand for slippery elm in this region.

Slippery Elm Market: Demand Drivers

Slippery Elm is usually used for the treatment of coughs, sore throat, diarrhea, constipation, hemorrhoids, irritable bowel systems, bladder and urinary tract infections, syphilis, herpes and also being used for expelling tapeworm. Slippery elm is applied to the skin for wounds, burns, gout, rheumatism, cold sores, boils, abscesses, ulcers, toothaches, sore throat, and as a lubricant to ease labor. Slippery elm is also being used in the manufacturing of baby foods and adult nutrition as well. Owing to its valuable health benefits factors can help drive its demand in pharmaceutical industries.

Slippery Elm Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the slippery elm market are Nature’s Way Products, LLC, NOW Health Group, Inc., Nature’s Garden, Potter’s Herbals, Herbs Hands Healing Ltd, Integria Healthcare, Health & Herbs, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., Biocare Medical, LLC., and Oregon’s Wild Harvest, besides others.

