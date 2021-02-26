Dolomite Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Micro fluiding systems, Mineral Technology, The dolomite Group, JFE mineral Companies Ltd.

Dolomite Market- Overview

Dolomite is an anhydrous carbonate mineral, which is rich in calcium carbonate and magnesium and has several other minerals. It has a chemical formula CaMg (CO3)2. Dolomite is a common rock-forming material and it is the main component for sedimentary and metamorphic rocks. Dolomite in the metamorphic rocks is known as dolomitic marble and in the sedimentary rocks, it is known as dolostone. The dolostone has a broad application in constructions because of its hardness and density. Dolomite refractory bricks have been featured with high refractoriness, slag erosion resistance and good thermodynamic stability, which can be used to manufacture refractory furnaces. The industrial dolomites is a common term for commercial dolomites in which its chemical properties are focused.

Dolomite Market Dynamics

The pharmaceuticals industry is the key driver for the market growth of dolomites as it contains magnesium salts which are used to prepare medicines. The dolomite also serves as a supplement for people with the lack of calcium and magnesium. The growth in the construction industry and infrastructure across the globe has led to the expansion of the dolomite market. Dolomite has a wide application in industries. The mineral powder of dolomite is used as a filler in various sectors, which leads to the growth of dolomite market. With the advancement of mining technology that is leading to different types of extraction of dolomite crystal, the demand for dolomite in the market is growing. The developing trends of interior decoration are leading to the market growth of dolomites as it is used in the manufacturing of glass and ceramics. Another market for dolomites is in the agricultural sector, as it is used by farmers for reducing soil acidity. The Dolomites are used as a soil conditioner in horticulture, thereby increasing the demands for dolomites in the market aiding to the growth avenues from the dolomite market.

The raw dolomites are replaced by igneous rock containing the minerals of olivine in industries hampering the market growth of dolomites. Dolomite has some side effect on its direct consumption through the mouth for longer periods. It may cause various health disorder such as illness, irritation, diarrhea and vomiting. Such side effects of dolomite affect the growth of its market.

Dolomite Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dolomite market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing road construction activities in the region. The growth in agricultural exports aids in boosting the growth of the dolomite market in the APEJ region in the countries including China, India and others. The North America and Europe regions is the leading consumer market with the technological advancement in dolomites mining industries. The MEA and Latin America regions are estimated to grow in the upcoming years with the development of industries in float glass production.

Dolomite Market- Key Segments

The dolomites can be segmented on the basis of crystal type: Planar-e Planer-s Non-planar

Dolomites can also be segmented on the basis of its mineral type as: Agglomerated Calcined Sintered

Dolomites can be segmented on the basis of end use as: Agriculture Pharmaceuticals Metals and mining processes Construction Chemicals Dietary supplements

Dolomite Market- Key Manufacturers

Key players operating in the global dolomite market include Micro fluiding systems, Mineral Technology, The dolomite Group, JFE mineral Companies Ltd., DMITRE (Department of Manufacturing, Innovation, Trade, Resources and Energy), Essel Mining and Industries Ltd., Infrasors Holding Ltd., Inca mining and Arrium mining and materials. The construction dolomites are manufactured by 3 North LLC, A Material Group, A and A stepping Stones and A-1 Aggregation.

Dolomite Market- Competitive Analysis

The competition in dolomite market is moderate as the dolomite is available in abundance in the earth crust. The industry players are planning to develop an efficient transport system to increase their profit margins along with market share. In a bid to increase their market presence, industry participants have been developing suitable mining techniques to decrease environmental damage.

