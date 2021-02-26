Brown Algae Protein Market 2028 – 2028 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Nutrex Hawaii Inc., Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.

Global Brown Algae Protein Market Overview

One of the simplest and abundant forms of plant life is algae, ranging from single cell microalgae to largest seaweeds. Algae protein is produced from several algae that is developed in both freshwaters as well as marines. Brown algae protein is majorly derived from seaweeds located in the colder waters within Northern hemisphere and is widely used as a substitute for animal protein, such as whey protein. Brown algae protein is a highly rich source of protein that contains all essential amino acids and minerals. Brown algae protein supports in improving thyroid function as it contains iodine and prevents several diseases such as thrombosis, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancers, etc. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of algae protein and consumer preference for numerous algae protein-based foods are the prime factors for boosting the growth of brown algae protein market. Moreover, brown algae protein has accounted for the largest market share in the overall algae protein market in 2017 and is anticipated to show stable growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, ice cream base manufacturers are primarily focusing on consumer preferences and hence, offering a brown algae protein in a wide variety of applications, such as nutritional and dietary supplements, food and beverages, cosmetics & personal care products and animal feed. Brown algae protein offers various desirable and innovative features, which will trigger the growth of brown algae protein market in the forecast period.

Global Brown Algae Protein Market Dynamics

The brown algae are primarily produced in Peru, Chile, China, Korea and some European countries such as Scotland, Ireland and Norway. Due to the high protein content, brown algae protein is gaining preference as a plant protein alternative. Brown algae protein is rich in minerals, vitamins and carotenoids that help the cells from damage. Moreover, brown algae protein boosts the reduce fatigue, builds endurance, acts as a detoxifier, immune system, improve digestion, boosts energy levels, controls appetite, reduces inflammation and allergies, improves cardiovascular function, and helps in better functioning of liver and kidneys. Manufacturers are offering a varied range of brown algae protein owing to increasing consumers’ demand for personalized products in different locations around the world. Increasing penetration of brown algae protein in multiple applications has led to the possibility of outstanding market growth avenues throughout the forecast period.

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding brown algae proteins for its health benefits is a significant factor driving the global brown algae protein market. Brown algae protein as a natural substitute for animal proteins such as whey protein and gelatin is attracting the target group. Besides all the beneficial factors associated with brown algae protein, brown algae production requires a high-level of sterility, which makes it an expensive procedure. Additionally, the intake of brown algae protein as a dietary supplement may lead to allergic reactions or indigestion in humans.

Global Brown Algae Protein Market Segmentation

Brown algae Protein includes the following segments:

The global brown algae protein market can be segmented on the basis of source as: Marine Fresh Water

The global brown algae protein market can be segmented on the basis of form as: Powder Liquid

The global brown algae protein market can be segmented on the basis of end user as: Food and Beverages Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Animal Feed Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Other End Users

The global brown algae protein market can be segmented on the basis of the region as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Brown Algae Protein Market Regional Overview

The global confectionery panned product market is segmented on the basis of geography, into key regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CIS & Russia, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Presence of a large number of leading international protein producer and higher protein consumption will continue to account for the top market position of North America, especially the U.S. APAC, predominantly China and India, is however expected to emerge at the fastest rate over, 2017-2027. This growth is attributed to soaring influence of the Western lifestyle and awareness about health benefits of the protein product. Europe will be another major market, followed by the U.K. and Germany.

Global Brown Algae Protein Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Brown Algae Protein market are: Nutrex Hawaii Inc. Earthrise Nutritionals LLC Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. TerraVia Holdings, Inc. Nutress BV Cyanotech Corporation Other Key Players

