Tungstic Acid Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2028

Tungstic acid is a hydrated form of WO3 (tungsten trioxide). The modest form is monohydrate WO3·H2O and WO3·2H2O (dihydrate). The arrangement of WO3·H2O in the solid form comprises layers, which have octahedrally coordinated WO5(H2O) units and 4 vertices are shared. Dihydrate has an identical layer structure with the further H2O molecule added among the layers. The WO3·H2O monohydrate is insoluble in water and yellow in colour and formed in solid form.

Tungstic Acid Market: Segmentation

The tungstic acid market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry as:

Plastic

Textile

Chemical

Others

The tungstic acid market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Surface-Coating

Tungsten Metal Production

Organometallic Tungsten Compounds Production

Catalysis Heterogeneous Homogenous

Fine Chemistry

Others

Tungstic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant demand for tungstic acid during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing chemical industry in the region, which is leading to an increase in the production of organometallic tungsten compounds, coupled with the growing use of tungstic acid in the fine chemistry segment.

North America and Europe are expected to witness a rise in the demand for tungstic acid during the forecast period, owing to the increasing application of tungstic acid in surface coatings. The rest of the world is estimated to witness steady growth in the tungstic acid market during the forecast period, owing to the growing textile and plastic industry, which is contributing to the overall growth of the tungstic acid market,

Tungstic Acid Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the tungstic acid market are:

H.C. Starck

Yogi Dye Chem Industries

Evans Chem

Forbes Pharmaceuticals

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Trifine Industries

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC

Oakwood Products

AKos Consulting & Solutions

CheMall Corporation

Angene Chemical

