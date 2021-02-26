2-Butanone Market– The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018 to 2028

2-Butanone is an organic compound from a family of ketones that are found in trace amounts in nature. It is produced by few trees as well as found in certain vegetables and fruits. 2-Butanone is also known by names such as methyl ethyl ketone (MEK), butanone, butan-2-one, etc.

It is a colourless liquid which has a sharp and sweet odour that resembles butterscotch or acetone. 2-butanone can be released from automobile exhaust. It is commercially produced by the catalytic dehydrogenation of 2-butanol and it can be also extracted by fractionation in Fischer-Tropsch reaction. 2-Butanone has various applications across different industries. However, among other applications, 2-Butanone is mainly used as a solvent in several industries.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1249

It is one of the components used in the production of solvent systems used for magnetic tapes. 2-Butanone is also used as an adhesive as well as a de-waxing agent. It is also used for degreasing metal surfaces, especially in the aerospace industry. Due to its wide applications, 2-butanone is gaining interest from many industries.

2-Butanone Market: Segmentation

The global 2-Butanone market can be segmented on the basis of end use and applications.

The global 2-Butanone market is segmented on the basis its end use as:

Chemicals

Polymer processing

Textile

Paints and coatings

Automotive and aerospace

Others (leather, oil and lubricants)

The global 2-butanone market is segmented on the basis of its applications as:

Adhesives

De-waxing agent

Degreasing agent for metal surface

Printing inks

Artificial leather

Specialty paints

Manufacturing of MEK Oxime and MEK peroxide

Epoxy glass lamination

Rubber based industrial cement

Solvent for Nitrocellulose, acrylic and vinyl surface coatings Processing of ABS, polystyrene and SBR



2-Butanone Market: Regional Outlook

Paints and coating industries are growing at a healthy pace in the Asia Pacific region, along with industries such as chemicals, plastic and polymer processing in countries such as India and China, along with other APAC countries. The automotive industry is growing in countries such as Japan and other APAC countries. Hence, this region is a prominent market for 2-butanone.

Request Full Report With TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1249

North America and Western Europe are mature markets that are steadily growing. These regions are steady markets for 2-butanone because of the presence of large automotive and chemical industries. Regions such as Latin America and Eastern Europe are registering lucrative growth, which makes them potential markets for 2-butanone. 2-Butanone is used in oil and lubricants industries in the MEA regions, which are growing at a healthy pace, thus making this region a lucrative market for 2-Butanone.

2-Butanone Market-Key Participants:

Key participants in the global 2-Butanone market include:

Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Tonen

Shell Chemicals

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Oxiteno

Cetex Petrochemicals

SK Group

Sasol

Petrobrazi

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Ask For Customized Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1249

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates