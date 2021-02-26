Seismic Rubber Bearing and Isolators Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2028

Seismic rubber bearing and isolators can reduce and limit the energy transferred from the ground to the upper structures, especially in the event of earthquake. Seismic rubber bearing and isolators are primarily used in new constructions, or enhancing existing buildings’ strength and resistance to seismic forces. The advancements in using corrosion prevention materials has enhanced the growth of seismic rubber bearing and isolators market.

Seismic Rubber Bearing and Isolators Market: Market segmentation

The global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market can be segmented into types, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market is segmented into:

Natural and Synthetic Rubber Bearing (NRB)

Elastomeric bearing device (Isolator)

Lead Rubber Bearing (LRB)

On the basis of application, the global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market is segmented into:

Sky-scraper buildings

Bridges

Steel structure construction

Hospitals

Military structures

Data storage centers

Petroleum, gas, chemical structures

Seismic Rubber Bearing and Isolators Market: Regional Outlook:

The construction industry in Middle-East and China has a major growth trend and it drives the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market.

The seismic rubber bearing and isolators market in Asia is expected to grow faster in the forecast period and it will be driven by investment in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil. Japan was the key market place for the growth of seismic rubber bearing and isolators market as this country is prone to earthquake.

Countries which are prone to seismic activities are the key market regions for seismic rubber bearing and isolators. In addition to that, the construction of superstructure buildings and the respected regions have driven the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market in the past decade.

The Chinese construction industry witnessed a major growth trend in the past decade and they have deployed pillars and supporting columns in road and sea based bridges which drives the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market. In addition to that, the export of seismic rubber bearing and isolators from China to UK, Middle-East and South East countries have supported the manufacturers from China. The manufacturers from North American and Western European countries have to meet the international standards which involves stringent regulations in manufacturing. Such factors have developed the seismic rubber bearing and isolators market. The APEJ region is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period for seismic rubber bearing and isolators market.

Seismic Rubber Bearing and Isolators Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global seismic rubber bearing and isolators market are:

mageba

Bridgestone Corporation

OILES CORPORATION

Fip Industriale

S. Brown

Tensacciai S.r.l.

Soletanche Freyssinet

ELEMKA S.A.

Chengdu Alga Engineering New Technology Development Co., Ltd

ARFEN

DATONG INC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

