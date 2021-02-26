Sugar-Based Excipients Market Worth 1,060.6 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, to reach USD 1,060.6 Million

Growth Drivers in Depth:

# Increasing Use of Co-Processed Excipients

# Patent Cliffs Driving the Demand for Sugar Excipients in the Generics Market

# Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)

# Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

On the basis of product,

Segmented into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. In 2015, the actual sugar segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to its high utilization in oral formulations and pediatric formulations due to its non-toxicity and negligible reaction with drugs.

Based on type,

Segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. The powders/granules segment accounted for the largest share of global sugar excipients market in 2015. The large share of the powders/granules segment is mainly attributed to its wide use in various types of formulations in the pharmaceutical industry. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities. Based on the formulation, the market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations. In 2015, oral formulations accounted for the largest share of global market.

Geographical Scenario: Europe is the largest regional segment for the global sugar excipients market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the significant growth in the regional healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry, growing scientific base and capability, and favorable government policies, and low-cost manufacturing advantage in this region.

Global Leaders: Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), held the major share of the sugar excipients market, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).