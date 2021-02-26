Antiseptic Bathing Market 2018 Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing cognizance of infections acquired in hospitals in parallel to the rising cases of surgical-site infections (SSI) is considered significant driver underpinning the growth of the global antiseptic bathing market. According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global antiseptic bathing market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 549.3 Mn and a promising CAGR of 2.9% by the end of 2026.

There has been a substantial increase in the recommendation of regulatory bodies and healthcare authorities for the utilization of antiseptic bathing products for preoperative skin cleansing. For instance, the regulatory authorities such as Care Bundles and Royal College of Surgeons suggest the utilization of soap for skin cleansing prior to any surgery. In addition to this, the USA Institute of Healthcare Improvement approves of the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) soap specifically for the preoperative skin cleansing practices.

Increasing rate of geriatric population and the pervasiveness of diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and osteoporosis is anticipated to increase the number of hospitalizations and trigger the growth of the antiseptic bathing market. In addition to this, prolonged period of hospital stay, recurrent surgeries, and readmissions of the patients is driving the demand for antiseptic bathing at the forefront. As a result, the global antiseptic bathing market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace through the forecast period.

CHG Solution to Hold About 58.4% Share in the Global Antiseptic Bathing Market

According to the report, the global antiseptic bathing market has been classified into Antiseptic Shampoo Caps, Antiseptic Bathing Solution, Antiseptic Wipes, CHG Solution, and CHG Bath Towels based on the product types. On the whole, CHG Solution is envisaged to be the fastest growing segment in the consolidated antiseptic bathing market with a share of 58.4%, owing to numerous growth drivers.

CHG solution impregnated into the cloths, bath towels, sponges, and cloths can be used without soaking them into water, thereby, turning into a designated solution especially for the bedridden patients. Extensive utilization of CHG solution has been witnessed in the developed countries, owing to its expensiveness and high per bath cost. However, this high cost has a positive impact on the overall valuation of the global antiseptic bathing market.

Asia Pacific Remains a Lucrative Region for the Growth of the Antiseptic Bathing Market

Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative geography for the expansion of the antiseptic bathing market, which is significantly propelled by the growing number of geriatric population in parallel to the increasing disposable income of the individuals in this region. As a result, demand for quality healthcare procedures has been prevalent in APAC region resulting in the growth of the antiseptic bathing market.

