Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 2028

The sulfate-free shampoo sales in 2018 closed in on 330 kilo tons, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 3.0% in 2019, according to a new Fact.MR study. Sulfate free shampoo industry growth remains influenced by a slew of aspects, ranging from product line extension and innovation to introduction of products that enable overnight and daytime smoothing.

The study opines that liquid sulfate free shampoo will remain the sought-after variant, accounting for over 7 in 10 sales currently. Ease of handling, and simple economics are among key attributes that continue to drive demand for liquid variant, while their application scope remains succored by effective storage solutions offered for both low- and high-viscosity sulfate-free shampoos.

Manufacturer focus on delivering puncture-resistant and zero leakage packaging solutions for liquid sulfate-free shampoos will continue to fuel sales. The move by leading manufacturers toward eco-friendly materials, upheld by favorable government regulations, in sustainable packaging innovations has become increasingly pervasive. This, coupled with the onus on raw material price reduction, while combating price fluctuations vis-à-vis petrochemicals, will augur well for liquid sulfate-free shampoo sales.

The study finds that the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) Skin Deep® database is one of the leading information source for cosmetic ingredients. Sulfate-free shampoo industry players have been eyeing EWG’s database as a go-to source in a bid to gain ingredient transparency, partnering with the group for unbiased verification. Players such as Herbal Essences have entered into a strategic partnership with EWG to bring clean, softer, and sulfate-free shampoos into the mainstream.

Sulfate-free Shampoo Bars – An Emerging Trend

Shampoo bars, introduced to the market not so recently, have been gaining a palpable momentum, as manufacturers constantly put efforts on the development and launch of biodegradable, naturally conditioning, and super concentrated products. Ripple effects of this trend have already permeated the banks of the sulfate free shampoo market, with key players introducing ingredients that are USDA certified organic, sustainable produced and safe. The study finds that dry sulfate-free shampoo sales will record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 3.5% in 2019 over 2018.

The study opines that preference for sulfate-free shampoos will continue to gain traction, as consumers become more aware about scalp and eye irritation linked with sulfate-based counterparts, along with the environment-friendly and healthy nature of the sulfate-free ones. However, replacement of sulfate-based surfactants with low-irritation alternatives continues to remain a key challenge among the sulfate-free shampoo industry players.

Several anionic surfactants based on amino acids have been leveraged for the purpose, however, high cost and lower efficiency in building viscosity remains a hindrance. The introduction of pre-formulated performance concentrates by key vendors, such as Solvay’s Miracare® SOFT S-525, is expected to serve as an effective solution for easy preparations of sulfate-free shampoo formulations for manufacturers.

Sales Complemented by the Move toward Free-From, Natural and Organic Products

The upward trend of “free-from” has gained utter pervasiveness, extending beyond the food & beverage products to healthcare formulations and consumer goods. As the sulfate-free shampoos fall in perfect sync with the trend, their popularity and acceptance among consumers is expected to gain sheer impetus. Additionally, the preference for organic and natural products continues to complement adoption of the sulfate-free shampoos across wider demographic.

The study opines that the term “sulfate-free” continues to make inroads into a growing number of personal care products. As leading companies and brands uptake the vogue of sulfate-free drive, it is highly likely that these softer yet healthier alternatives fast replace their sulfate-based counterparts in the near future.

This Fact.MR study offers a forecast of the sulfate free shampoo market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The sulfate free shampoo market is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 4.0% through 2027.

